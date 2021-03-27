Sections
Pine Bluff police investigate killing of boy, 15

by David Wilson | Today at 7:50 a.m.
FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

Pine Bluff police are investigating a 15-year-old boy's death as a homicide, according to a news release Saturday.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1500 block of East 42nd Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. in reference to a possible shooting, the release states.

Officers found a boy's body in the carport of the residence, according to police. He was 15 years old.

Police said they will not release the boy’s name. The death is being investigated as the sixth homicide in Pine Bluff this year, the release states.

