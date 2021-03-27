Shooting victim ID'd as Little Rock man, 39

Little Rock police on Friday identified the man fatally shot Thursday morning on Rice Street.

The man has been identified as Brian Deshaun McDowell, 39, of Little Rock, according to police. Officers found McDowell unresponsive.

"It was apparent he suffered from a gunshot wound and was deceased," said Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Police Department in a news release.

McDowell's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

No suspects have been named in the shooting, which took place in the 1900 block of Rice Drive and about a mile southwest of Arkansas Children's Hospital, but a suspect has been identified, according to Edwards' media release.

No further information was available or released Friday.