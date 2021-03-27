TRACK AND FIELD

Campbell wins pole vault

Arkansas sophomore Nastassja Campbell cleared a career-best height of 14 feet, 9½ inches to win the pole vault Friday at the Texas Relays. Her winning mark ranks fifth on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

Campbell is the fourth Razorback to win the Texas Relays pole vault along with Katie Stripling (2010), Tina Sutej (2011, 2012) and Sandi Morris (2015).

Former Razorback Taliyah Brooks, who now competes professionally, won her third Texas Relays heptathlon with a career best score of 6,252 points, which earned her an Olympic Trials qualifier. She was within 168 points of the Olympic Games standard. Brooks also won Texas Relays heptathlon titles in 2016 and 2018. She took second in 2017.

GOLF

Arkansas 10th at Old Waverly

The No. 22 University of Arkansas men's golf team is in 10th place after Friday's first round at the Old Waverly College Championship in West Point, Miss.

The Razorbacks are 5-over par 293 in the 14-team field.

Manuel Lozada, playing as an individual, is tied for 15th with a 1-under 71.

Tyson Reeder, Mason Overstreet and William Buhl are each tied for 33rd with a 73. Julian Perico and Segundo Oliva Pinto are tied for 48th (74).

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is tied for 12th place with Mississippi at 8-over 296. Logan Pate shot a 70 and is tied for eighth place.

LSU leads with a 281.

BASEBALL

UCA wins at Incarnate Word

Connor Emmet went 2 for 5, including a two-run home run, to help lead the University of Central Arkansas (8-9, 5-4 Southland Conference) to a 12-7 victory at Incarnate Word (8-7, 5-3) on Friday night at Sullivan Field in San Antonio.

Hunter Hicks and Kolby Johnson also homered for the Bears, who outhit Incarnate Word 12-7.

Jack Haley picked up the victory in relief, pitching an inning. Trent Gregson pitched the final four innings and earned the save.

UALR loses at Southern Illinois

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (9-8) lost at Southern Illinois (19-1) 10-7 in a nonconference game on Friday night at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale, Ill.

The game was tied at 7-7 in the bottom of the eighth inning when the Salukis scored three runs to take a 10-7 lead.

Miguel Soto led the Trojans at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored. Jorden Hussein, Tyler Williams and Kenny Rodriguez all had two hits apiece.

ASU falls at Illinois State

Arkansas State University (4-13) committed three errors and lost 6-3 at Illinois State (6-13) on Friday night at Duffy Bass Field in Normal, Ill.

Tyler Duncan led the Red Wolves with two hits, including a RBI double.

Liam Hicks' bases-loaded walk, which scored Jaylon Deshazier, and Ben Klutts' hit by pitch accounted for the Red Wolves other two runs.

