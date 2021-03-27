Sections
POLICE BEAT: Police arrest shooting suspect

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:30 a.m.
Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police Thursday arrested a suspect in a shooting Saturday night, according to a report.

Officers responded to the Exxon at 6920 Colonel Glenn Road, where the victim said Tory Wade, 36, of Mabelvale twice shot at her vehicle with juveniles inside, then collided with her vehicle as she tried to leave the parking lot, the arrest report said.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, officers saw Wade traveling in a vehicle and arrested him at W. 42nd Street and Charbett Drive, the report said.

Wade was taken to the Pulaski County jail. He is charged with felony possession of firearms by certain persons and two felony counts of terroristic acts.

