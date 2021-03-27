Texas judge allows Austin mask rule

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas judge is allowing Austin to continue requiring employees and customers to wear face coverings in local businesses weeks after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate and other covid-19 safety measures.

The ruling Friday by state District Judge Lora Livingston was at least a temporary victory for local leaders in the liberal state capital who have repeatedly clashed with Abbott over his handling of the pandemic.

Face coverings have only ever been loosely enforced in Texas, which earlier this month became the biggest state to drop covid-19 restrictions.

"This push to continue masking has never been about laws and enforcement; it's about communicating a culture of common decency and concern for one another," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who sued the city over the mandate, did not immediately react. However, he is expected to quickly appeal the ruling, which denied his request for an injunction blocking the mask mandate.

During a hearing on the case, Assistant Attorney General Todd Dickerson said state law "clearly makes the governor, not local officials, ultimately responsible for guiding the state through a statewide disaster,"

But lawyers for Austin and Travis County said the mask mandate, which requires businesses to ensure that customers and employees cover their faces while inside, are allowed under a different state law that gives local health officials the power to issue rules that protect public health.

Biden names Manchin's wife to board

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is nominating Gayle Manchin, the wife of West Virginia U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, to be co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, an economic development partnership involving the federal government and 13 states.

Gayle Manchin, 73, has held multiple government positions linked to education in a state where her husband is a political force.

A former teacher, she was on the West Virginia Board of Education from 2007 to 2015 and served a two-year term as its president. Manchin was also the state's secretary of education and the arts in 2017 and 2018, but she was removed from the post by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice after releasing a statement critical of a bill to dismantle the department.

Her husband, a Democrat, was the state's governor from 2005 to 2010, when he won a special election to fill the Senate seat. Manchin is a critical part of the slim Democratic majority in the Senate, influencing what parts of Biden's agenda can be passed. He has come out against a $15 minimum wage and ending the filibuster.

Manager fired over medical marijuana

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A Florida city has fired a top information technology manager for smoking marijuana -- even though he had been authorized by his doctor to use it legally for medical reasons.

West Palm Beach fired Jason McCarty, its deputy chief of information technology, after a urine test found marijuana in his system -- something he told them before the test that they would find.

While Florida voters overwhelmingly approved a measure legalizing medical marijuana in 2016, it is still against federal law.

McCarty, 50, has a medical marijuana card that allows him to legally purchase pot from a dispensary and says he smoked a joint the night before he was spot-tested to relieve anxiety and insomnia caused by his mother's serious illness, according to the Palm Beach Post.

McCarty, who denies smoking pot at work, was tested last month after two employees from the city's risk management department claimed to have smelled pot near his car and reported him.

City spokeswoman Kathleen Walter said strict city policies against marijuana use are meant to protect workers and the public. She said allowing employees to smoke marijuana could endanger federal grants and contracts.

BB-gun suspensions fight continues

NEW ORLEANS -- Lawyers for a Louisiana school board have asked a federal judge to throw out a state law passed in October after a 4th-grade student was suspended for holding a BB gun during an online lesson.

Lawyers for the Jefferson Parish School Board contend that the law violates the school board's right to due process, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

The motion filed Tuesday challenged provisions making the law retroactive and allowing families to get back payments for attorneys who represent them in appealing the suspensions.

The Ka'Mauri Harrison Act is named after a 4th-grade student from Harvey who was suspended in September.

Harrison's father and a Grand Isle man whose 11-year-old son, Tomie Brown, was suspended two days earlier in another online BB gun incident filed separate lawsuits against the school board.

School system attorneys dispute the families' claims that the suspensions violated the students' rights, saying that appeals hearings have been held for both students.