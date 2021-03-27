Tools & Toys: Lavalunch Totes and Mommy & Me Matching Aprons

Lavalunch Totes

What's to love: This insulated lunch bag has two separate compartments — one to keep hot foods hot and the other to keep cold foods cold.

What does it do: The tote comes with two patent pending "lava rocks" — rectangular flat discs that are heated in the microwave and slowly release heat to keep food warm up to five hours. The outside of the tote is covered with insulating neoprene and the inside is lined with a heat reflective and water safe liner. The two roomy compartments keep hot and cold foods separate. The company says the tote can hold containers 7-by-5 inches and up to 2.5 inches tall with both Lava Rocks or up to 3 inches tall with one Lava Rock. Lavalunch Totes sell for $36.99. find out more at lavalunch.com.

Mommy & Me Matching Aprons

What's to love: Parent and child can enjoy time together in the kitchen baking, cooking or cleaning while wearing fun, colorful aprons that match.

What does it do: The aprons are made of 100% polyester with a linen look and printed with bright designs including dinosaurs, pink flamingos and spring bunnies. There is a loop for the neck and ties at the back of the apron. The set includes a one-size adult apron and a one-size child's apron. List price is $10.99. Visit patpat.com to see the different styles available.