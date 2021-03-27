Tornadoes kill 5 people in the Deep South

OHATCHEE, Ala. -- Tornadoes and severe storms tore through the Deep South, killing at least five people as strong winds splintered trees, wrecked homes and downed power lines.

Multiple twisters sprang from a "super cell" of storms that rolled over western Georgia early Friday after spawning as many as eight tornadoes in Alabama on Thursday, said John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

One large tornado moved through Newnan, destroying homes there and damaging others in surrounding communities west of Atlanta, meteorologists said.

A day earlier, a tornado formed in southwest Alabama and carved up the ground for more than an hour Thursday, traveling roughly 100 miles and causing heavy damage in the city of Centreville, south of Tuscaloosa.

De Block said it dissipated in Shelby County, where another twister had already heavily damaged homes and businesses and devastated the landscape. The county is home to suburban Birmingham cities such as Pelham and Helena and the unincorporated subdivision of Eagle Point -- all suffering heavy damage.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1Wekj1qMhU]

Still another of the eight suspected tornadoes that hit the state killed five people in Calhoun County.

"Five people lost their lives, and for those families, it will never be the same," Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said at a briefing Thursday evening. Coroner Pat Brown identified them Friday as Joe Wayne Harris, 74, Barbara Harris, 69, Ebonique Harris, 28; Emily Myra Wilborn, 72; and James William Geno, 72.

Reports of tornado damage in the Newnan area began coming in shortly after midnight. One-hundred-year-old trees were toppled, and power lines downed.

Stephen Brown, fire chief in Newnan, said during a televised morning news conference that rescue teams were methodically checking every structure and assessing the destruction. They found "heavy, heavy damage" in parts of the city's historic district, he said.

"It'll never look the same," Brown said. But he also complimented the resiliency of the community. "They're out. They're working. Family members are coming out there, and they're already on their own doing the cleanup."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/327severe/]

The bad weather stretched across the southern U.S., raising concerns of thunderstorms and flooding in parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and the Carolinas. Emergency responders hospitalized one person in Sumner County, Tenn., and the Nashville Fire Department posted photos on Twitter showing large trees down, damaged homes and streets blocked by debris.

More than 150,000 people were without power Friday in Ohio and Pennsylvania after 50 mph wind gusts ripped across the region. Forecasters reported peak gusts of 63 mph in Marysville, Ohio. Some 23,000 customers remained without electricity in Alabama, according to poweroutage.us.

Some school districts from Alabama to Ohio canceled or delayed class Friday because of damage and power outages.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday extended condolences to the victims. She said Washington is in close communication with state and local officials and hasn't received any requests for federal assistance yet.

First lady Jill Biden postponed a trip to Birmingham and Jasper, Ala., that she had planned for Friday because of the severe weather, her office said.

"Thinking of everyone in Alabama and all of those impacted by the severe weather across the South tonight. My prayers are with the grieving families. Please stay safe," Biden tweeted late Thursday.

Information for this article was contributed by Kim Chandler, Kevin McGill, Desiree Mathurin, Jeff Martin and Rebecca Santana of The Associated Press.

A road is blocked by trees after a tornado touched down in the early morning hours causing severe damage in Newnan, Georgia, Friday, March 26, 2021.(Newnan Utilities via AP)

Mary Rose DeArman on Friday describes how she and her husband sheltered in a basement closet when a tornado struck their neighborhood Thursday in Shelby County, Ala. The twister collapsed the brick home on top of them, but they escaped without serious injury. The wild weather Thursday left at least fi ve people dead in the Deep South. More photos at arkansasonline.com/327severe/. (AP/Kim Chandler)

Cindy Smitherman, left, talks with friends about the damage to her house at 2429 Montgomery Highway in Centerville, Ala., after it was hit by a tornado on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

A vehicle flipped on its roof and covered in debris after a tornado touched down in Newnan, Georgia, early Friday March 26, 2021. (@@charityislove via AP)

Residents begin the clean up process after a tornado touched down damaging multiple homes Friday, March 26, 2021 in Wellington, Ala. A tornado outbreak has ripped across the Deep South leaving paths of destruction. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

A firefighter surveys damage to a house where the family was trapped, but were able to get out after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes Thursday, March 25, 2021. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Cars were flipped and damaged on on Montgomery Highway in Centerville, Ala., after day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)