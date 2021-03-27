Trains collide in Egypt; 32 people dead

CAIRO -- Two trains crashed Friday in southern Egypt, killing at least 32 people and injuring 165, authorities said in the latest in a series of deadly accidents on the country's troubled railways.

Someone apparently activated the emergency brakes on the passenger train, and it was rear-ended by another train, causing two cars to derail and flip on their sides, Egypt's Railway Authorities said, although Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly later said no cause has been determined. The passenger train was headed to the Mediterranean port of Alexandria north of Cairo, rail officials said.

Video showed twisted piles of metal with passengers covered with dust trapped inside -- some bleeding and others unconscious.

More than 100 ambulances were sent to the scene in the province of Sohag, about 270 miles south of Cairo, Health Minister Hala Zayed said, and the injured were taken to four hospitals. Injuries included broken bones, cuts and bruises.

Two planes carrying a total of 52 doctors, mostly surgeons, were sent to Sohag, she added at a news conference in the province, accompanied by Madbouly.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said he was monitoring the situation and that those responsible would receive "a deterrent punishment."

Egypt's rail system has a history of badly maintained equipment and mismanagement, and official figures said there were 1,793 train accidents in 2017.

Mali rebels condemn French airstrike

BAMAKO, Mali -- The French army launched an airstrike against an extremist group in northeastern Mali as part of its Operation Barkhane "to neutralize an armed terrorist group," it said in a statement.

"This strike was ordered after an intelligence and identification phase that made it possible to characterize the presence and regrouping of the terrorist armed group," the army said in a statement late Thursday.

But a rebel coalition in Mali claims the strike killed at least five civilians, including children. The Tuareg rebellion movement known as the Coordination of Movements of Azawad condemned the French airstrike and called for an international investigation.

The differing accounts could heighten already growing distrust of the French army as extremist attacks increase in the West African country.

This is not the first time that the French army has been accused of an attack that resulted in the deaths of civilians. A few weeks ago, a community group accused the French army of killing more than 10 civilians in a raid that mistakenly hit a marriage celebration in central Mali.

Mexico worries about maskless tourists

MEXICO CITY -- Authorities in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula complained Friday about tourists not wearing masks as the country braces for a surge of Easter Week visitors.

The acting police chief of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo patrolled the streets of the resort of Tulum, reminding people to wear their masks and complaining about how few people did.

"It is regrettable to see how undisciplined things have become," said Lucio Hernandez Gutierrez. "It was truly frustrating to see hundreds of people walking around without face masks," noting that tourists were the worst offenders.

Federal authorities have decided to close the Chichen Itza Maya ruin site in neighboring Yucatan state from April 1-4 to avoid the possible spread of coronavirus. The sprawling temple complex is Mexico's second-most-visited archaeological site, and it usually draws about 1.8 million visitors per year.

And for the second year in a row, Latin America's most famous re-enactment of the crucifixion of Christ will be held without spectators in Mexico City. The multiday ceremony will be broadcast instead.

Turkish police detain LGBT protesters

ISTANBUL -- Police in Turkey detained dozens of people who assembled outside a courthouse Friday in a show of solidarity with 12 students who were taken into custody for unfurling rainbow flags, according to Turkish news reports. The detentions came amid growing government intolerance toward the LGBT community.

Students and faculty at Istanbul's prestigious Bogazici University have been demonstrating regularly since January against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a new rector who has links to Turkey's ruling party. Police and protesters have clashed several times.

The 12 students were detained Thursday after they displayed the flags of the LGBT rights movements during a protest. They were denouncing the rector's appointment as well as Erdogan's decision to pull Turkey out of a European pact that aims to protect women against violence. Government officials have argued that the Istanbul Convention "normalizes homosexuality."

As court officials questioned the students Friday, police detained 42 of their supporters outside the courthouse, the left-leaning daily newspaper Evrensel and other Turkish media outlets reported.

The 12 students were later released on condition that they regularly report to authorities.

Egyptians look for remains of victims around mangled train carriages at the scene of a train accident in Sohag, Egypt, Friday, March 26, 2021. Egyptian officials say two trains collided in southern Egypt in the latest in a series of deadly accidents along Egypt's troubled rail system, which has been plagued by poor maintenance and management. (AP Photo)

Egyptians gather around mangled train carriages at the scene of a train accident in Sohag, Egypt, on Friday, March 26, 2021. Egyptian officials say two trains collided in southern Egypt in the latest in a series of deadly accidents along Egypt's troubled rail system, which has been plagued by poor maintenance and management.(AP Photo)

