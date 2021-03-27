UAPB at home for SWAC battle

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff football Coach Doc Gamble jokingly admitted that this week would probably be the only one of the spring season where he and Alabama State Coach Donald Hill-Eley wouldn't be exchanging text messages.

The reasoning behind Gamble's assertion is about as clear-cut as it gets.

"Another big-time challenge," he said, referring to today's Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup between the teams at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff. "If [Hill-Eley] does [text me], I know he's trying to pull something out of his sleeve."

Tricks or not, everything will be on the table at 4:05 p.m. when UAPB (2-0, 2-0 SWAC) tries to remain perfect on the season when plays the first of its three home games this spring.

But today's matchup against the Hornets will have quite a bit of intrigue attached to it.

Besides being the only conference tilt on tap after Grambling State was forced to cancel its game at Alabama A&M for reasons associated with covid-19, the game will pit two friendly coaches against one another, with offenses ranked among the top five in the league and led by quarterbacks who are the top two in passing.

UAPB is averaging a league-leading 40.5 points per game and is second in yards per game (425.0), while Alabama State is fourth in both scoring (28.0 ppg) and total offense (370.0 ypg). Junior quarterback Skyler Perry leads the SWAC in passing yards per game (284.5) for the Golden Lions, and the Hornets' Ryan Nettles is next at 203.0.

However, the biggest allure for UAPB-Alabama State revolves around what each did last week.

A week after beating two-time SWAC West Division champ Southern, UAPB dusted Grambling State 48-21 last Saturday -- the first time it's beaten the Tigers since 2013. The Hornets (2-1, 2-1) took a huge step toward the SWAC's East Division when they got a late touchdown run from Ezra Gray to take a 35-28 victory over a Jackson State team that was ranked No. 21 in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision.

Both of those victories could turn out to be springboards for each if they end up meeting again May 1 in the SWAC title game.

"Our work will be cut out for us going down to Pine Bluff," Hill-Eley said. "We know that those guys will be ready. But we'll have our guys ready also."

In the past, Alabama State seemingly has been more than ready whenever it's faced UAPB. The Hornets have won 11 of the past 12 meetings, including the past four by an average of nearly 16 points. It's been six years since they've last played one another so the familiarity isn't as defined as each would like.

But both Gamble and Hill-Eley know enough about about the other's team to understand that today's game won't be a cakewalk for either.

"They're a good program with some good players," Gamble said. "Dynamic running back, quarterback's good. ... They're playing well up front, wideouts are good. They can easily be undefeated at this point."

Alabama State would be undefeated if not for a fourth-quarter comeback staged by Southern, resulting in a 24-21 victory for the Jaguars. But as Gamble noted, the Hornets aren't devoid of talent, particularly on offense.

Nettles, a redshirt freshman, is completing 62.3% (43 of 69) of his passes in his first season as the starter, and was named the conference newcomer of the week after throwing for 257 yards seven days ago. Gray, a senior and a first-team preseason All-SWAC pick, has rushed for 268 yards and three touchdowns on the year. He carried 23 times for 195 yards against Jackson State, including a game-winning 50-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes left to garner SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Defensively, Alabama State also has two players, senior defensive lineman Christian Clark and junior defensive back Naytron Culpepper, who were selected as preseason first-team all-conference, and six players overall who have each registered at least one sack.

Hill-Eley said he is aware of the challenges that await his Hornets.

Three Golden Lions have caught at least two touchdowns from Perry, while the UAPB defense has forced six turnovers -- not to mention recovering an onside kick in the victory over Grambling State.

"Coach Gamble is doing a great job with that program," Hill-Eley said. "Those kids are playing together. Their defense is setting their offense up with great field position, and the offense is capitalizing and moving the ball down the field with a balanced attack.

"They're real sound in the special teams, too. So we'll have to play well."