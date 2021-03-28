Sections
2 dead in Little Rock apartment fire

by Ashton Eley | Today at 12:04 p.m.
FILE - A Little Rock Fire Department truck is shown in this file photo.

Two adults are dead and three children are in the hospital after a Geyer Springs Road apartment fire early Sunday, a Little Rock Fire Department spokesperson said.

Firefighters arrived to the Spanish Willow Apartments just after 5 a.m. to find an apartment unit fully involved with the fire spreading to the attic, Capt. Jason Weaver said.

A man was found dead in the front room. Three children were also found in critical condition in the unit and sent to Arkansas Children's Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time, Weaver said.

Firefighters then found a woman dead in the bathroom, he said.

They were able to contain the fire from spreading into other units, he said.

The fire Marshall and Little Rock Police are investigating the incident.

