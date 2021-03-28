Pulaski County notebook

3 online sessions

will help with ACT

Pulaski County's Youth Services Department will offer virtual ACT preparation sessions over three days in April for three sections of the test, according to a department Facebook post.

The free sessions will cover the science, English and reading portions of the test, the post said.

The science session is April 10 from 9:30-11 a.m. The English session is April 14 from 5:30-7 p.m., and the reading session will be April 24 from 9:30-11 a.m.

Registration and more information are available at facebook.com/pulaskicountyyouthservices/, and questions can be directed to Machael Borders-Hoskin at mborders-hoskin@pulaskicounty.net.

Humane Society

offering pets today

The Humane Society of Pulaski County will have pets available for adoption from 1-3 p.m. today at the Bark Bar at 1201 S. Spring St. in Little Rock, according to a society Facebook post.

The event is a fundraiser for the shelter, according to the post.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet must be at least 21 and should visit BarkBar.com/pages/records to fill out an application, the post said.