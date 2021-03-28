Active covid cases in state fall below 2,000

The reported number of active covid-19 cases in Arkansas has fallen below 2,000 for the first time since June 2, according to the Arkansas Health Department's Sunday update.

Active cases as of Sunday totaled 1,945, down 87 from Saturday. The total number of cases in Arkansas since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020 increased by 69, to 329,929.

Five more deaths were reported Sunday, raising the official death toll since the start of the pandemic in Arkansas to 5,595.

On Sunday, 8,655 more doses of vaccine were given across the state. The number of individuals who are partially immunized now totals 340,298, while the number of Arkansans considered fully immunized, either with two shots or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, totals 387,992.

"The First Lady and I are among 728K Arkansans who have had a COVID-19 vaccination," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via social media Sunday. "I was elated to see today we had fewer than 100 new cases for the second time in March. Please join us in getting a shot so we can push the number to zero."

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.