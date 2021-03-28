DB depth improves for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jalen Catalon was back in action Tuesday for practice No. 7 of spring drills and all was right for the University of Arkansas secondary.

Actually, the defensive backs had a strong start to the spring workouts even without the hard-hitting, instinctive Catalon, who missed time due to an undisclosed issue.

The scrimmage March 20 was no exception.

Safety Malik Chavis, looking large at 6-2, 198 pounds, picked off KJ Jefferson early in the scrimmage. Safety Nathan Parodi alertly recovered a loose Malik Hornsby lateral on the last play of the workout. Multiple players flashed here and there throughout the 90-minute workout at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Nickel back Nick Turner pried the ball loose from receiver Darin Turner, and early enrollee safety Jayden Johnson recovered.

Johnson and Myles Slusher both posted sacks.

The defensive backs were everywhere, just as defensive coordinator Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter have schemed, and the Razorbacks followed that with a big performance on Tuesday, the final workout before spring break.

Junior nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. said the Razorbacks' defense had a big day Tuesday.

"We were 7 of 8 on third down," he said. "The whole defense had a good day."

In two years, the Arkansas secondary has transformed from a thin unit and a weak spot into a growing strength. Because of improving numbers in the secondary and scheme considerations, the Razorbacks have frequently played with six defensive backs this spring: two cornerbacks, a nickel back and three safeties, with one or two of the safeties often lurking near the box.

"From my freshman year, there was no depth at all, and now we have depth at each and every position," Brooks said. "It's just getting everybody on board with their assignments, and I feel like we're getting better with that."

Odom, who coaches safeties, and Carter operate in tandem, encouraging and challenging their charges.

At Tuesday's practice, Carter could be heard boosting cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, one of the fastest Razorbacks, during man coverage work.

"Press him," Carter urged. "Nobody out here can outrun you!"

Bishop came on late last season, started and played well in the finale against Alabama. He is now pushing for a starting job in 2021.

Brooks and Catalon both had interception returns for touchdowns in Arkansas victories last season as the defensive backs turned into more frequent playmakers. Cornerback Hudson Clark had three interceptions against Ole Miss, and safety Joe Foucha had two picks against Mississippi State.

Many of the recent signees look different. Johnson is 6-2, 215, and classmate Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan is 6-1, 209.

Slusher, a sophomore, is not as big at 6-foot, 196, but just like the sophomore Catalon he plays as if he has a homing device for the football implanted in his facemask. Catalon turned in critical plays in several games last season, rising rapidly into a team leader with 99 tackles, 3 interceptions, 4 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles, and drawing comparisons to great Arkansas safeties before him such as Steve Atwater.

The cornerback spot, a definite weakness in 2019, is filling up with young talent behind the Ashdown duo of the junior Bishop and senior Montaric Brown.

Sophomores Clark and Khari Johnson earned starts and increased playing time in 2020.

Brooks touted the depth at cornerback as well.

"Hudson Clark, great spring, Khari, Devin [Bush], he's coming off a shoulder injury but he's going to be out there too this year," Brooks said.

Foucha, a senior with 21 career starts, is an elder statesman on the back end who advocates for the young pups running around in the backfield.

"Those young guys are picking up pretty fast," Foucha said last week. "Jayden Johnson, he's a great player. He has great size. He's picking up the defense pretty well. He's got two picks already so he's picking things up pretty fast.

"And Jermaine Hamilton, he's coming along every day. He's getting better every day. He's showing coaches why he deserves to be here. I like those two young guys."

Brooks made huge strides as a sophomore, and it was his 69-yard interception return for a touchdown that kicked off the scoring in the win at Mississippi State.

Simeon Blair has started spring in good shape, frequently working with the starters at a safety spot.

Trent Gordon, the graduate transfer from Penn State, has been making plays during the spring and showing he can add to the depth.

Chavis had another interception in Tuesday's team periods, with the former cornerback pushing for playing time as well.