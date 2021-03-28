Hot Springs names new park to honor late city manager

HOT SPRINGS -- The late City Manager David F. Watkins left his mark on Hot Springs, and a new park is a "fitting tribute" to his contributions to the community, his successor, City Manager Bill Burrough, said during a dedication ceremony.

David F. Watkins Memorial Tunnel Park, located at 811 Park Ave., is the 19th park in the city system, Parks and Trails Director Anthony Whittington told a crowd that gathered Thursday for the ceremony.

"Just as water, sewer and public safety are considered essential services, parks are vitally important to establishing and maintaining the quality of life in a community, providing a place for families and children to connect with nature and recreate," Whittington said. "This community now has the opportunity to experience that within walking distance of their homes and businesses. They didn't have that before in this community, and it's great that they have it now."

The park is the first in the city with "an all-inclusive playground," Whittington said, describing it as a place that brings the community together.

"That was (Watkins') vision," he said. "Whether it's to watch a concert, watch a play or just have a picnic in the park."

Watkins served as city manager from June 18, 2012, until his death Aug. 17, 2015, after experiencing a fall at home. He had previously served 19 years as the city manager in Lenexa, Kan.

"We were so blessed to have him the few years he was here," Burrough said.

Calling Watkins a Renaissance man, Mayor Pat McCabe read a proclamation dedicating the park to him.

"What I really enjoy about this park is it is without compare," McCabe said. "This is a really special park. The amphitheater is so unique, and I can just envision this will become a very vibrant part of the Park Avenue community here in the years to come."

Watkins' daughter, Laura Watkins, said having a park dedicated to his memory was "probably the greatest honor of his life."

"I can't think of anything that would have made him more happy than to have a park here in Hot Springs named after him," she said.

Laura Watkins read a letter from a man in Colorado who grew up in Lenexa when her father was city manager there. In the letter, the man explained how Watkins' work "was a big part of my happy childhood and for thousands of kids like me." At Watkins' encouragement, the man later pursued a career in the field and works now as a city manager in Colorado.

"I wake up every morning in Colorado trying to build the same quality of life here that David did for me as a kid in Lenexa," the man wrote.

"I think that sums it up perfectly," Laura Watkins said.

Burrough said Watkins had an uncanny talent for getting things done that were "painful in the beginning, but paid dividends in the later years."

"[David Watkins] taught me how to be more patient, how to plant a seed and let it grow and not be thinking I should have a tree the next day," Burrough said. "To let things evolve and not rush it to the point you lose it."

"I will always have a special place in my heart for him and his family," Burrough added. "I loved him."

Dr. Cindy Rogers, a member of the Park Avenue Community Association, which along with the Hot Springs Civitan Club helped raised many of the funds needed for the park, said the thing that made the biggest impact on the neighborhood was when Watkins took down the Kloss Motel.

"We had broken windows, decay. It was just terrible," Rogers said. "He did that and opened up this green space," she said, telling Watkins' family members that "it wouldn't have happened without your husband and your dad."

Angie Ezekiel, a past president of Park Avenue Community Association, presented the family with a plaque showing the original concept art for the park, which included Watkins' vision of water and sunflowers and other things that bring people together.

"When I think of my dad and how tightly his legacy is intertwined with sunflowers, I think about the tenacity of a sunflower, weathering the darkest storms, being able to see through the darkest days," Laura Watkins said. "I know he and the city had to weather a lot of storms, and getting this park built was a storm in a lot of ways.

"I couldn't be prouder, and even if he's not physically here, he is here in this park and I feel him. I think that this will be a great place for joy and brightness for generations to come, and I thank everyone who helped make that possible."