Kiwis win America's Cup with help from former Mountie

Anyone who's been to a high school reunion knows there's usually recognition for the classmate who traveled the farthest.

I can't say for sure, but I doubt anyone in Northwest Arkansas can top Patrick Londeen, who graduated from Rogers High School in 1992. Londeen lives in Auckland, New Zealand -- more than 7,700 miles from Rogers -- and he's got an interesting story to tell.

Londeen is a boatbuilder and part of the New Zealand team that recently won the America's Cup, which is the Super Bowl in the sport of sailboat racing. The America's Cup was first contested in 1851, which makes it the oldest continuous international sport, far surpassing soccer, baseball, and the modern Olympics. So, when a sailing team raises the decades-old silver cup that is the America's Cup trophy, it's quite an achievement.

The New Zealand team was greeted with horns and sirens from over 40,000 spectators as it crossed the finish line after beating a team from Italy 7-3 in a best-of-13 race series in Auckland on March 17.

"There's no money involved but it's a big deal and you get to host the next (America's Cup)," said Londeen, who joined Emirates Team New Zealand in 2018 as a boat builder.

Londeen was not part of the crew for the New Zealand team. That's limited to 11 sailors on the modern-day sailboats for racing. But Londeen was part of the shore team that is responsible for building the boats, making repairs, and launching and hauling the boats out of the water.

The shore team is like the pit crew in auto racing, which plays a vital role in winning a major event.

Londeen returns on occasion to Northwest Arkansas to visit his mother, who lives in Bentonville, and friends like Hunter Prowell, who first met Londeen in the sixth grade after Londeen's family moved from Wichita, Kan. The boys later attended Rogers High, where Londeen was a starting linebacker and distance runner on the track and field team for the Mounties.

"Patrick is one of the most physically gifted athletes I've ever known," Prowell said of Londeen, who was the best man at his wedding. "He worked at Rocky Branch (marina) and loved the water. He got up to ski barefoot the first time he tried. Still, we thought it was a little odd to see him and his dad in their itty, bitty boat when the rest of us were skiing and going around the lake on jet skis."

Prowell said his close-knit group of friends scattered after graduation and Londeen ended up on the other side of the world after buying a one-way ticket to Australia. But that was before Londeen landed in the Caribbeans, where he worked for three years on an old schooner and met someone who changed his life.

"That's where I met my wife," said Londeen, who speaks English now with a thick New Zealand accent. "We got married in New Zealand, which is a lot different in many ways than Arkansas. For one thing, it's not as hot in the summer or as cold in the winter."

Londeen is fully immersed in the culture at Auckland, New Zealand, which is known as the "City of Sails." The victory two weeks ago was New Zealand's fourth internationally following a win in the America's Cup in 1995. The Kiwis -- the nickname for New Zealanders -- are again world champions with help from a former Mountie from Rogers.

"It is so appropriate that a kid who sailed boats at Rocky Branch on Beaver Lake, which is about as far away from the ocean as you can get, ends up living in the City of Sails," Prowell said.