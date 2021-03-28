Sections
LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game 3

by Matt Jones | Today at 1:43 p.m.
Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz bats during a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (Photo courtesy Mississippi State Athletics, via Pool)

Pregame

Arkansas will sometimes start multiple backups after taking the first two games of a series, but that's not the case today.

The Razorbacks will start eight of its nine everyday starters as they go for the sweep of the No. 4 Bulldogs today. The exception is at third base, where Jacob Nesbit will get the start over Cullen Smith.

On the mound for Arkansas today is left hander Lael Lockhart (1-1, 2.38 ERA). Mississippi State will counter with right hander Jackson Fristoe (2-1, 1.71).

It will be quite a bit cooler for today's game after storms rolled through Starkville last night. The temperature will be 61 degrees at first pitch and the high is 63.

