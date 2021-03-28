LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game 3

Pregame

Arkansas will sometimes start multiple backups after taking the first two games of a series, but that's not the case today.

The Razorbacks will start eight of its nine everyday starters as they go for the sweep of the No. 4 Bulldogs today. The exception is at third base, where Jacob Nesbit will get the start over Cullen Smith.

On the mound for Arkansas today is left hander Lael Lockhart (1-1, 2.38 ERA). Mississippi State will counter with right hander Jackson Fristoe (2-1, 1.71).

It will be quite a bit cooler for today's game after storms rolled through Starkville last night. The temperature will be 61 degrees at first pitch and the high is 63.