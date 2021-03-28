Male youth found dead in PB residence carport

A male youth was found dead outside a residence early Saturday, according to Pine Bluff police.

Shortly before 4 a.m. officers were called to a residence in the 1500 block of East 42 Avenue in reference to a possible shooting.

They arrived to find the body of the male youth in the carport of the residence. The body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of death, authorities said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. It is the city's sixth homicide for the year. Additional information was not available late Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department Detective Division at (870) 730-2090.