• CBS says Sharon Osbourne will no longer appear on its daytime show "The Talk" after a heated on-air discussion about racism earlier this month. The network said Friday that Osbourne had decided to leave the show after a review found in part that "Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace." The network said its internal inquiry found that the show's co-hosts, including Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, were not properly prepared by the show's team for a discussion on race. But it said there was no evidence found to support Osbourne's claim that CBS ordered that she be confronted about her support of British TV personality Piers Morgan. Morgan, who is a friend of Osbourne's, left "Good Morning Britain" after saying he didn't believe Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, when she said in an interview that she had considered suicide when unhappy with her life in Britain's royal family. "The Talk" has been on hiatus while the March 10 discussion was investigated. CBS said it had conducted workshops and training this week "about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew." There was no immediate comment from Osbourne's publicist. No replacement has been announced. CBS said the show will not return until April 12.

• The Museum of Science in Boston is paying tribute to city native Leonard Nimoy with a 20-foot sculpture shaped like Mr. Spock's split-fingered "live long and prosper" hand gesture, the museum and the late "Star Trek" actor's family announced Friday. The stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be placed in front of the museum. The announcement was made on the same day former Mayor Marty Walsh proclaimed Leonard Nimoy Day in the city. "The 'live long and prosper' symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in," his daughter, Julie Nimoy, said in a statement. "My dad always loved Boston, and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial. The sculpture not only depicts one of the world's most recognized and loved gestures for peace, tolerance, and diversity, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to my dad's life and legacy." Nimoy, born in the West End just blocks from the museum, had a 60-year Hollywood career as an actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist and photographer. He died in 2015 at age 83.