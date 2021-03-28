Soybean effort offers free seeds for gardens

For gardeners looking for an easy-to-grow addition to their gardens, soybeans are a natural powerhouse: They're easy to grow, they nourish the soil, and they provide a complete protein.

Schools and community gardens can get free soybean seeds through the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service's Grow Your Own Protein program as long as they donate their produce to schools, churches, food pantries, or other nonprofits serving food-insecure populations.

Teachers often request the seeds as part of their teaching gardens, and several Master Gardener clubs grow soybeans to donate to their local food banks.

"We want the seeds to go to people who grow them for educational purposes, donations and demonstrations," said Diedre Young, the extension service's Soybean Science Challenge coordinator. "They're a great addition to any garden, and right now, when a lot of families are struggling with lost income, plant-based protein can help stretch food dollars."

Soybeans offer several health benefits. They are a complete protein with all of the essential amino acids, meaning they have as much protein as animal products such as eggs, meats, poultry and seafood, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA recommends that adults ingest 50 grams of protein per day.

Soybeans are picked early when they are most tender and are commonly called edamame. Many grocery stores sell frozen edamame, which can be added to salads, stir-fry and other entrees to add protein.

Now in its fifth year, the Grow Your Own Protein program has seen participation double. The program started in 2016 with 24 gardens. Last year, 56 community gardens in 27 counties in the state grew soybeans. Washington County led the state with nine gardens, followed by Jefferson County with six plots. So far this year, the extension service has received more than 40 requests for seeds.

The Grow Your Own Protein program grew out of the Soybean Science Challenge, a program funded by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board that encourages Arkansas high school students to study innovative and scientific aspects of soybeans, which contribute to Arkansas' agricultural economy. It's also a way to teach Arkansans about a crop that has a significant impact on the state's economy. In Arkansas, soybeans are grown on about 3.3 million acres and generate about $1.7 billion annually.

Request forms are available online at https://bit.ly/2wGzfLs and should be completed and sent to Young at dyoung@uaex.edu. Seeds will be mailed later to recipients. The seeds should be planted between late April and early May and should be ready to pick in 80-85 days.

To learn more about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter at @UAEX_edu.