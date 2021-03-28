TRACK AND FIELD

UA women earn three wins at Texas Relays

The University of Arkansas picked up three individual victories on the final day of the 93rd Texas Relays on Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Tiana Wilson won the 100-meter run with a time of 11.12 seconds, becoming the first Razorback to win the 100- in the history of the Texas Relays.

Paris Peoples won the 400 in 51.67, with Shafiqua Maloney finishing second (51.72) and Morgan Burks-Magee coming in fifth at 52.61.

Peoples, Maloney and Burks-Magee, along with Kethlin Campbell, captured the 1,600 relay, clocking in with an outdoor-leading time of 3:26.63.

Former Arkansas runner Kiara Parker won the 100 invitational race with a time of 11.20 seconds. Sandi Morris, a former Arkansas pole vaulter and 2016 Olympic silver medalist, won the elite pole vault with a clearance of 15 feet, 9 inches.

Also, former Arkansas alums Sparkle McKnight and Shamier Little won Saturday. McKnight earned the 400 hurdles title with a time of 57.27 seconds. Little won the 400 invitational in a career-best time of 50.19 seconds.

BASEBALL

UALR wins at Southern Illinois

Noah Dickerson, Jorden Hussein and Tyler Williams all had three hits apiece for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (10-8), which earned a 11-5 victory over Southern Illinois (19-2) on Saturday in a nonconference game at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale, Ill.

Williams finished with four RBI, including a run-scoring double. Hussein had a two-run single and a RBI double for the Trojans.

The Trojans snapped the Salukis' five-game winning streak.

Hayden Arnold picked up the win for the Trojans, allowing 1 run on 7 hits in 6 innings. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter.

UALR led 5-3 entering the ninth inning and pulled away with a six-run inning to make it 11-3.

UCA swept by Incarnate Word

The University of Central Arkansas (8-11, 5-6 Southland Conference) was swept by Incarnate Word (10-7, 7-4) in a doubleheader, 12-11 and 10-2, on Saturday at Sullivan Field in San Antonio.

In the first game, the Bears had a 10-0 lead after an inning and a half and led 11-10 going into the bottom of the seventh inning. But Incarnate Word scored two runs in the inning, and Lee Thomas' RBI single won the game for the Cardinals.

Connor Emmet had three hits and three RBI to lead the Bears in the first game. Benny Ayala finished with two hits and two RBI.

UCA allowed five runs in the fourth inning to trail 5-1 and the Cardinals added four runs in the seventh and one run in the eighth to pull away.

Emmet led the Bears with three hits in the second game.

ASU-Illinois State suspended

Arkansas State University's game Saturday against Illinois State was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning because of rain at Duffy Bass Field in Normal, Ill.

The Red Wolves and Redbirds were tied at 2-2 with no outs in the bottom of the fourth.

The game will resume at noon Central today. The third and final game of the series will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

GOLF

Arkansas moves to third at Old Waverly

The University of Arkansas men's golf team moved seven spots to third place at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship on Saturday in West Point, Miss.

The Razorbacks shot a 19-under 269 and has a two-day total of 562 (-14). Texas A&M leads with a 559 and Georgia is second at 560.

Julian Perico shot a second-round 64 and is in third place. Tyson Reeder had a 65 and is tied with Perico for third.

Manuel Lozada, playing as an individual, is tied for 18th after shooting a 71.

Segundo Oliva Pinto shot a 69 and is tied for 30th. Also, William Buhl is tied for 39th after shooting a 71, while Mason Overstreet's second-round 74 put him in a tie for 59th.

UALR is in 14th with a 584. Anton Albers leads the Trojans as he's tied for 39th after a second-round 71.

