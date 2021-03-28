Storms strike; game at UAPB called off

Saturday's University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football game against Alabama State was canceled and ruled a no contest due to inclement weather in the area.

The game was called with UAPB trailing 10-3 with 6:12 to play in the second quarter. The initial game delay began at approximately 5:18 p.m.

As the teams were taking the field to begin warmups just after 7 p.m., another lightning strike was seen. Sirens went off in Jefferson County as the weather intensified into watches and warnings forecast for later Saturday night.

UAPB returns to action at 3 p.m. next Saturday at Mississippi Valley State, with a livestream on the ESPN App and a live radio broadcast on 99.3 FM The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com and on the UAPB Athletics App.