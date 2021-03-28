Sections
Storms strike; game at UAPB called off

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:29 a.m.
UAPB's football game against Alabama State started on Saturday, but in the second quarter, the game was called off due to the weather. (Special to the Commercial)

Saturday's University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football game against Alabama State was canceled and ruled a no contest due to inclement weather in the area.

The game was called with UAPB trailing 10-3 with 6:12 to play in the second quarter. The initial game delay began at approximately 5:18 p.m.

As the teams were taking the field to begin warmups just after 7 p.m., another lightning strike was seen. Sirens went off in Jefferson County as the weather intensified into watches and warnings forecast for later Saturday night.

UAPB returns to action at 3 p.m. next Saturday at Mississippi Valley State, with a livestream on the ESPN App and a live radio broadcast on 99.3 FM The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com and on the UAPB Athletics App.

