TE prospect gets look at position coach in action

Coveted tight end Brody Foley likes what he hears during talks with University of Arkansas tight ends coach Cody Kennedy and likes what he sees of Kennedy on the practice field.

"They offered me like a month now, and I've been in constant contact with coach Kennedy," said the outgoing and personable Foley. "He's a great dude. I like him a lot so far."

Foley, 6-6, 235 pounds, of Cincinnati Anderson High School has 28 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Miami, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Nebraska, West Virginia and others.

He was able to watch the "down-to-earth" Kennedy and the Razorbacks for about 15-20 minutes during a recent practice thanks to a recruiting assistant FaceTiming with him.

"He's super intense, which I think is awesome because he's the kind of the guy that will pick you up but then like knock you down to point out where you're messing up, which I think is awesome," Foley said.

Foley said he saw an uptempo practice.

"They were in the indoor so it was especially loud," he said. "Everybody flying around 100% around. No one is walking. I love it."

He was named All-Ohio first team Division II as a defensive lineman in a media vote and second team at tight end by a coaches vote after recording 25 catches for 235 yards, 2 touchdowns and having 46 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and an interception as a junior.

Foley had a virtual visit with the Hogs about three weeks ago and came away impressed.

"The facilities and everything, it's super nice," said Foley, who also had a rushing touchdown as a junior. "The strength and conditioning staff. I was very impressed by them in the way they carry themselves. I think the next step is going to be an offensive zoom call and go over some of the plays. We run like a similar offense to what they run now."

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, whose first All-American team in 1978 included Dan Marino, John Elway and Eric Dickerson, rates Foley a 3-star-plus prospect.

"I hope to go through Cincinnati around April 25 to see him," Lemming said. "However, I have seen him on film and I like him. He's got very good length and hands and is already an excellent blocker. He comes highly recommended. Fast becoming one of the best tight ends in Ohio."

Foley is confident that Coach Sam Pittman and the staff are headed in the right direction.

"I think they're going to bring the juice to Arkansas," Foley said. "Like they're going to be fired up 100% of the time."

He might have more than the 28 offers, but his Twitter account was recently suspended. He's not sure why his account has been flagged but has his suspicions.

"I never got an email from them," Foley said. "I've been trying to get it back. I don't know what I did wrong. I think I got flagged for being a Bot because I retweeted out a bunch of graphics for guys that want to go play college football and right after that I got suspended."

Foley has a 3.5 grade-point average and is thinking about becoming a coach or majoring in business. The NCAA dead period currently runs until May 31, but it appears the period will be lifted and prospects will be able to make on-campus visits in June.

He has several schools in mind should visits be allowed.

"I probably got like 10 schools that I definitely want to go check out, but of course you only get five [official visits]," he said. "That kind of sucks, but Arkansas is definitely in the mix."

