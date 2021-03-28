Third state adds transgender-athlete ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a law Friday banning transgender athletes from participating in girls' sports, making it the third state this year to approve a measure many critics warn would prompt costly lawsuits and hurt transgender youth.

The Republican governor said on his Twitter account that he signed the bill "to preserve women's athletics and ensure fair competition." Mississippi and Arkansas have approved similar laws, and Republicans in at least 20 state legislatures have been pushing for transgender athlete bans this year.

Tennessee's Republican-led Legislature gave final approval to the bill after House lawmakers voted 71-16 for the bill after little debate Monday.

According to Tennessee's bill, student athletes would be required to prove that their sex matches that listed on the student's "original" birth certificate in order to participate in public school sports in middle and high schools.

Backers of the bill argue that transgender girls, because they were identified as male at birth, naturally are stronger, faster and bigger than those identified as female at birth and therefore have an unfair advantage in sports.

Opponents counter that such proposals violate Title IX of federal education law prohibiting sex discrimination, as well as rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court and 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Philadelphia bar shooting hurts 7 people

PHILADELPHIA -- A man fired a handgun into a crowd of people outside a Philadelphia bar, injuring seven people, four of them critically, police said. The suspect was being sought Saturday.

The shooting Friday evening followed an altercation inside the Golf & Social sports bar, television news stations reported. Surveillance video showed the gunman firing into the crowd gathered on the side of busy Delaware Avenue north of downtown, across from a casino.

Police arrived in the area to find two victims in a convenience store and two more in the bar, authorities said. Three others went to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Police found 21 casings and several projectiles along the block.

Critically wounded were three men, ages 42, 23 and 21, and an 18-year-old, police said. A 21-year-old man and two 17-year-olds were listed as stable.

There were no arrests as of Saturday, police said, despite earlier reports that someone was in custody.

Video of officers berating boy released

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- A police department in Maryland has released body camera video that captured two of its officers berating a 5-year-old boy who had walked away from his elementary school, calling him a "little beast" and threatening him with a beating.

The video released Friday by the Montgomery County Police Department shows one of the officers repeatedly screaming at the crying child, with her face inches from his.

"Oh, my God, I'd beat him so bad," the officer said in the child's presence before telling him, "You do not embarrass me like this at school."

The boy's mother has filed a lawsuit over the January 2020 interaction. Lawyers for the child's mother, Shanta Grant, said the video shows the officers treating her son "as if he were a hardened criminal." They said Grant is seeking "justice and fair compensation for the trauma he endured."

A Police Department spokeswoman told the newspaper that the two officers in the video remain employed by the department after an internal investigation.

Both of the officers involved in the incident are Black, and so is the 5-year-old boy, according to Goodale.

Petition seeks access to Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS -- A British newspaper asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday to swiftly throw out a judge's order denying it credentials for a former police officer's trial in George Floyd's death.

Hennepin County Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette on Wednesday sanctioned the London-based Daily Mail for publishing video from police body cameras before its public release. He alleged the footage had been "stolen," and denied the newspaper access to the media center near the courthouse where Derek Chauvin will be tried, along with access to trial exhibits and "all media updates related to the trial."

In a petition filed by media lawyer Mark Anfinson, the Daily Mail and its website said they had acted lawfully at all times and that their actions were protected by Minnesota law and the First Amendment. They asked for an expedited review because opening statements are scheduled for Monday.

The Daily Mail in August published parts of body camera videos from two other Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's arrest on May 25. The trial judge, Peter Cahill, had allowed journalists and members of the public to view them on computers by appointment, but not to record or retransmit them. The newspaper said it was "leaked a copy of the video from a third party source not associated with the court." Cahill did not lift his prohibition on copying and distributing the videos until a few days after the Daily Mail published them.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports