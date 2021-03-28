UAPB graduate heads to Reuters

Ebony Harding-Kendrick, a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate, will be a 2021 Facebook Journalism Project Fact-Checking Fellow for the Reuters News Agency.

She is one of nine journalists chosen for the program by the National Association of Black Journalists, according to a news release.

Harding-Kendrick is a 2000 graduate of Rison High School and a 2020 multimedia communications graduate of UAPB.

"Reuters leadership in User Generated Content (UGC) Newsgathering in the United Kingdom and Washington, DC, agreed that former UAPB News and UAPBTV standout Harding-Kendrick was the right fit for the Reuters News Agency D.C. Fact-Checking team," according to the release.

In partnership with the Facebook Journalism Project, the black journalists group recruits journalists nationwide for fellowships with International Fact-Checking Network certified news organizations to promote diversity in that sector of the news industry.

Host news organizations include Politifact, the Associated Press, Reuters, USA TODAY, FactCheck.org, The Dispatch, Agence France-Presse, Lead Stories and Check Your Fact, according to the release.

Harding-Kendrick is the mother of Lailah and the daughter of Jametta and Lee Harper of Rison and Billy Harding of Warren. Her grandparents are James Ball Jr. and the late Cartha June Jackson of Rison and Joe and Easter Harding of Warren.