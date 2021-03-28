Weather wipes out Lions' home opener

PINE BLUFF -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff kept its unbeaten mark intact on Saturday, albeit under extraordinary circumstances.

The Golden Lions' home opener at Simmons Bank Field against Alabama State was canceled in the second quarter and eventually ruled a no contest because of a strong storm system that rolled through Jefferson County.

Alabama State was leading 10-3 when play was stopped at 5:18 p.m. Central.

"It's just one of those unfortunate situations that happens sometimes," UAPB Coach Doc Gamble said. "But these guys, they know about sudden change. The good thing about it is that we've got another game next week so they've got something to look forward to."

Earlier in the week, administrators from both schools agreed to move kickoff from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m. after significant rainfall was forecast to hit the Pine Bluff area on Saturday evening. Skies were overcast just prior to the start of the game, and rain fell briefly in the first quarter before giving way to heavier showers in the second quarter.

Officials eventually sent both teams to their respective locker rooms and fans to designated areas underneath the bleachers at Golden Lion Stadium with 6:12 left in the period after lightning began striking.

The storms appeared to taper off just before 7 p.m., which prompted administrators to set a re-start time of 7:15 p.m. But just when players were allowed to return to the field for warm-ups, lightning began flashing again. Shortly thereafter, tornado sirens started to go off, and that was more than enough to lead to a cancellation.

Despite the decision, the Golden Lions will still remain atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference West standings. UAPB (2-0, 2-0) and Alabama State (2-1, 2-1) were the only teams playing Saturday.

"The guys were looking forward to going back out there and playing," Gamble said. "I thought we came out very flat in the first quarter. So they were jacked up and ready to go when they told us we'd be able to play again.

"But we've got to do a better job of coming out and starting fast. We started off with the onside kick and didn't get it. So I think that kind of deflated us a little bit. But I thought the defense played really well. ... the coaches had a heckuva game plan in place. We've just got to figure out how to start faster."

The Golden Lions defense stopped Alabama State on its first two possessions and held steady for much of the first half. Safety Jalon Thigpen recovered a fumble on the Hornets' initial series after they'd driven to UAPB's 24. Alabama State then turned it back over on downs on its next possession, which led to the Golden Lions' only points.

UAPB took over from its 37 and drove 47 yards in 8 plays, with Zack Piwniczka's 33-yard field goal with 6:15 left in the quarter.

Alabama State countered on its ensuing trip and took a 7-3 lead after Ezra Gray scored on a 4-yard run with 1:45 showing. The Hornets would later get a 41-yard field goal from Cosmin Diaconu with 7:40 left in the second quarter before play was stopped.

The Golden Lions will play at Mississippi Valley State on Saturday at 3 p.m.