Woman dies, 2 people hurt in I-55 wreck

A Friday morning crash on Interstate 55 in rural Mississippi County killed one person and left two others injured, according to Arkansas State Police.

A 2011 Mitsubishi was traveling in the right, northbound lane at 2:30 a.m., when it veered into the left lane as it was being passed by a 2013 Ford pulling a trailer, the fatal crash summary said.

The Mitsubishi struck the trailer, sending both vehicles into the ditch.

The Ford jackknifed and overturned, according to the summary.

A passenger in the Ford, Cindy Cline, 44, of Point Blank, Texas, was killed, the summary states.

Another passenger in the Ford, William Cline, 40, also of Point Blank, Texas, and the Ford driver, 26-year-old Brandon Mounts of Oblong, Ill., were injured and taken to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, according to the summary.

None of the Mitsubishi occupants was injured.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the summary states.