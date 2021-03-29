2 adults, 3 children reported dead after apartment fire in LR

Two adults and three children died as a result of a Geyer Springs Road apartment fire early Sunday, according to a Little Rock Fire Department news release.

Firefighters who arrived at the Spanish Willows Apartments at 7510 Geyer Springs Road just after 5 a.m. saw fire in the middle and upper apartments, according to the Sunday afternoon news release.

During search and rescue efforts, the firefighters found five unresponsive occupants of one of the burning apartments, according to the news release. Dominique Chantille Rideout, 29, and Evan Howard, 28, were pronounced dead at the scene. The three children -- Nyla Howard, 4; Nehemiah Howard, 8; and Nathaniel Howard, 9 -- were transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where they later died.

"My heart and prayers go out to the families who lost loved ones in this tragic fire," Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said. "I'm also in prayer for the Little Rock Fire team who responded to the fire and all others impacted."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A medical examiner will report on the causes of death.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had started to spread to the attic and adjacent apartment on the second floor, which was empty, Capt. Jason Weaver said.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading farther.

Power was turned off for the entire building, and all eight units were vacated, Weaver said. Only one family -- an adult with five children -- requested assistance from the Red Cross.

About 42 emergency response workers ultimately responded to the call, according to the news release.

Spanish Willows Apartments was also the site of a shooting March 17 that injured a man.

And on Nov. 1, police found a man dead on the ground near the sidewalk along the edge of a building at the south end of the complex.