Authorities ID body found in St. Francis River

The man found dead in the St. Francis River on Wednesday has been identified, according to the Craighead County coroner.

A vehicle belonging to the man was found abandoned around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at High Banks Landing, on the east side of the river, said Craighead County Coroner Toby Emerson.

The man has been identified as 57-year-old Lesslie Blagg, of Lake City, Emerson said.

Emerson said the river was very high and swift that day. The man didn’t tell anyone he was going to the river, and investigators don’t know how long he was in the water, he added.

The investigation is still open and the medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death, Emerson said.