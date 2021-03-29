Group honors mother, daughter

A mother and daughter have been honored as past Arkansas state presidents of the National Society Colonial Dames 17th Century (CD17C).

Two years ago, Arkansas State President Linda Vandenberg White was installed by her mother at the national conference. Her mother, Peggy Ward Vandenberg, is also a past Arkansas state president. The official confirmation, installation and conferring of the state president's sash was held in Washington, D.C.

The historic event continued recently when outgoing president White, was honored with the past Arkansas State President's sash. This sash denotes the service given by previous state presidents and the conferring of the title honorary state president.

This is the only occurrence known where a mother and daughter have both served as state presidents and the mother has taken part in both the installation service and the exiting service of her daughter, according to the release.

Vandenberg served as Arkansas CD17C president from 1999-2001.

White, the 35th state president, received accolades for reaching and surpassing her administration's goals, made more challenging because of covid-19 restrictions.

Her goals stated in 2019 included a 5% increase in membership (exceeded); continuing support of veterans (exceeded past contributions made possible by the Pine Bluff chapter, which held a coat shower); establishing a Heraldry Club and hosting a Heraldry workshop (met); promotion of Junior membership by nominating an outstanding Junior to national (awarded); and making 200-plus Braille Flags for the Arkansas School for the Blind and others (exceeded).

She traveled to the chapters and taught members how to make the flags. The Pine Bluff chapter was the first to complete the project of producing 50 Braille flags. The chapter meets at the Pine Bluff Country Club four times a year.

She is a member of 43 hereditary societies holding local, state and national positions in many. She is the organizing president of the Baseline-Meridian Chapter United States Daughters of 1812, Arkansas State Society Daughters of Founders & Patriots of America, as well as the Diamond Colony National Society New England Women.