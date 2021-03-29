Hogs land 4-star safety from Michigan

ESPN 4-star prospect Myles Rowser's relationship with University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter helped the Hogs land the highly touted safety's commitment Sunday.

"We started talking like two, three months ago, and I started talking to Coach Carter and he and I built a great relationship," Rowser said. "He kept in touch with me, so then I started talking to Coach Pittman and Coach [Barry] Odom, and they really showed interest in me so I started to get interested, too.

"They really made me feel at home. They always talked to my mother and my dad too, and not just me. They built a relationship with my whole family."

Rowser, 6-1, 185 pounds, of Belleville, Mich., announced a top four of Arkansas, Michigan State, Alabama and Kentucky on March 8. He also had scholarship offers from Michigan, Florida State, Florida, Penn State, Tennessee, Notre Dame and others.

ESPN rates him the No. 12 safety and No. 181 overall prospect for the 2022 class. CBS Sports Network national recurring analyst Tom Lemming called the Rowser pledge "massive."

"He's a top-five player in Michigan," Lemming said. "I've loved him the last couple of years. He can do it all. Quick twitch athlete with the speed to cover fast receivers and the strength to stay with tight ends. Good IQ, speed, strength, passion for the game.

"All-state performer who has played free safety, cornerback and nickel. He's a 4-star-plus prospect. Super talent. It's the biggest catch under Pittman."

Rowser recorded 61 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a sack, 3 interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles as a junior. He said his relationship with Carter put the Hogs over the top.

"It was really Coach Carter, for real," said Rowser, who did a virtual tour with Arkansas on Feb. 6. "Our relationship is really close. He was just himself. I feel like we connect because I like to be myself, too."

He plans to make an official visit to Arkansas on June 4. Rowser is the eighth oral commitment for the Hogs in the 2022 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.