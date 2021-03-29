Hogs add votes, still ranked No. 2 behind Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas made up some ground on No. 1 Vanderbilt in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday.

The No. 2 Razorbacks received nine first-place votes in the poll following a series sweep at Mississippi State. The Commodores received 23 first-place votes and 16 more points overall than Arkansas.

Vanderbilt had a 27-point cushion atop the poll a week ago, when the Razorbacks received six first-place votes in the poll and fell out of the top-ranked position.

Both teams swept their competition over the weekend — Arkansas (19-3) by a combined score of 25-11 at Mississippi State; Vanderbilt (19-3) by a combined score of 24-6 at Missouri.

Mississippi State fell three places to No. 7 in the poll.

Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are among five SEC teams ranked in the top seven this week. Ole Miss is ranked No. 3 following a sweep at Alabama, and Tennessee is No. 6 after sweeping LSU at home.

No. 13 Florida fell 11 spots after being swept at No. 15 South Carolina. The Gamecocks climbed eight spots in this week’s poll.

LSU fell nine spots to No. 25 and Alabama dropped out of the poll.

Louisiana Tech debuted in this week’s poll at No. 19 following a series win over Southern Miss. The Bulldogs have won nine of their last 10 games, beginning with a Game 3 victory over Arkansas on March 14. The Razorbacks won the first two games of the series.

Texas Tech (4), Texas (8) and TCU (11) are also ranked this week. Arkansas defeated all three teams during the College Baseball Showdown on the first weekend of the season.

The Razorbacks are ranked in their 51st consecutive coaches poll, dating to the 2017 season.

Baseball America ranked Arkansas No. 1 for the fifth consecutive week Monday, but Vanderbilt occupied the top position in the other three major polls that have been released.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, March 29

1 Vanderbilt (19-3)

2 Arkansas (19-3)

3 Ole Miss (20-4)

4 Texas Tech (19-4)

5 Louisville (16-6)

6 Tennessee (21-4)

7 Mississippi State (17-7)

8 Texas (17-7)

9 UCLA (15-7)

10 Georgia Tech (13-7)

11 TCU (16-7)

12 East Carolina (17-5)

13 Florida (16-8)

14 Notre Dame (11-4)

15 South Carolina (16-6)

16 Oklahoma State (15-6)

17 Oregon State (16-5)

18 Miami (12-8)

19 Louisiana Tech (17-6)

20 Oregon (12-6)

21 Arizona (16-7)

22 Florida State (12-8)

23 Michigan (11-4)

24 Stanford (14-3)

25 LSU (16-8)