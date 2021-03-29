LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas faces Baylor in Elite Eight

HALF — Arkansas trailed by as many as 18 points less than nine minutes in, but it rallied to pull within 46-38 at halftime thanks to a late push with Davion Mitchell on the bench for Baylor with three fouls.

JD Notae led the Razorbacks with 12 points off the bench and Jalen Tate added nine. Jaylin Williams and Justin Smith each have six as well. Moses Moody has one points on 0 of 2 from the floor.

MaCio Teague scored 12 points for the Bears, and Jared Butler added 11. They are 8 of 15 from the floor. Baylor scored 14 points off 10 Arkansas turnovers in the half. That’s kind of the difference.

The Razorbacks shot 15 of 24 from the floor and Baylor was 18 of 32. If Arkansas can cut down on turnovers and string together some stops, this will come down to the wire.

:54, 1H — Jalen Tate looked to be in good position to take a charge on Jared Butler, but officials ruled it a block. He hits both free throws. Baylor back up eight, 46-38.

1:05, 1H — Arkansas gets a stop and Mark Vital fouls Desi Sills, who misses two free throws. Moses Moody rebounds, misses a shot and Baylor takes possession. Moments later, Sills adds a dunk after his steal. Arkansas is down 44-38. What run by the Razorbacks to get back in this one.

1:49, 1H — JD Notae is called for an offensive foul out of the timeout. Mark Vital, who stands 6-5 and 250 points, stepped over and took the hit for Baylor.

2:02, 1H — Davonte Davis with a steal, and it leads to a layup on the other end from him. Razorbacks are down 44-36. Justin Smith then forces a turnover, knocking the ball off Matthew Mayer’s leg on the perimeter. JD Notae calls for time to save possession after losing his handle beyond the arc.

2:58, 1H — Justin Smith made a layup assisted by Desi Sills, then JD Notae hit his second three of the game. Arkansas is down 44-34. Baylor calls for time. Notae is up to 12 points, matching a game high. The Razorbacks have made 8 of their last 9 shots. Offense has not been the issue tonight.

4:10, 1H — Arkansas forced a Baylor miss and JD Notae got out in the open floor. He was fouled prior to a layup attempt, then missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Baylor adds a layup following a Jalen Tate turnover. Bears lead 44-29.

5:04, 1H — Jalen Tate drew a foul on MaCio Teague, putting Arkansas in the bonus the rest of the half. He hits both to bring the Razorbacks within 42-29. Tate has nine points, and JD Notae also has nine.

5:17, 1H — Flo Thamba adds a layup assisted by Jared Butler. Looked like Butler traveled, but it wasn’t called. Bears lead by 15.

6:35, 1H — Jaylin Williams wiped away a Flo Thamba layup attempt at the rim, but Moses Moody threw the ball away. Baylor, with a second chance, gets a dunk from Matthew Mayer. Jalen Tate, though, answers with a bucket. Arkansas down 40-27 after a missed free throw by Tate.

6:42, 1H — JD Notae assisted on a Jalen Tate score, then MaCio Teague buried a right-corner three. Notae answered with a three, but Jared Butler hit a jumper of his own. Big-time back-and-forth game going on right now. Arkansas struggling to get consecutive stops, and Baylor leads 38-25. Notae has nine points off the bench. Teague has 10 at the under-8 media timeout.

8:21, 1H — Davion Mitchell picks up his third foul after barreling into Jaylin Williams around the rim. Mitchell will likely sit until the second half. Potentially big for the Razorbacks.

8:47, 1H — JD Notae with his first bucket of the game, a layup to pull Arkansas within 33-18. Flo Thamba threw one down for Baylor moments earlier.

9:55, 1H — Jaylin Williams battles on the offensive glass, kicks the ball out and Jalen Tate hits a right-wing three-ball. Hogs down 13 before Baylor adds a dunk. Baylor is 13 of 19 shooting tonight.

10:37, 1H — Desi Sills missed a three-ball, but Justin Smith added a layup after an offensive board by Jalen Tate. The assist goes to Sills, his second of the night. It’s 29-13, Baylor.

11:27, 1H — MaCio Teague with another jumper over Moses Moody, and Baylor is up 17. Moody then turns the ball over trying to make an entry pass to Jalen Tate. Bears lead 29-11 after a split at the free throw line on their ensuing possession.

12:15, 1H — Adam Flagler comes up with a steal and it turns into a Mark Vital layup. Bears lead 26-11, and Eric Musselman calls for time. Baylor is scoring 1.857 points per possession so far, and is 10 of 15 from the floor less than eight minutes in.

13:24, 1H — Desi Sills finds Justin Smith for a dunk, and Arkansas cuts the Baylor lead to 10 once again. The Razorbacks then force a miss by Jared Butler and MaCio Teague, but Adam Flagler buries a three-ball following a pair of offensive rebounds. Baylor up 24-11.

13:58, 1H — Jaylin Williams continuing to have a nice offensive game early. His dunk assisted by Justin Smith gives him six points. But Arkansas can’t get a stop. Matthew Mayer adds a jumper on the other end.

14:29, 1H — Jaylin Williams with a nice finger roll to cut the Razorbacks’ deficit back to 10. He has a team-high four points. He later commits a foul on Jared Butler, and he makes two free throws. Bears back up 12.

15:17, 1H — JD Notae gets fouled on a baseline out of bounds play and he hits a pair of free throws. Razorbacks are down 10, then Jared Butler hits a jumper to put Baylor up 12. Butler has five points.

15:18, 1H — Baylor added a dunk in the pick-and-roll, and Davonte Davis drew a foul on Adam Flagler driving the lane prior to the first media timeout of the night. Bears lead 15-3. MaCio Teague leads all scorers with five, and Matthew Mayer and Jared Butler each have three. Jaylin Williams has Arkansas’ only bucket.

16:02, 1H — Davion Mitchell just picked up his second foul on a nice back cut by Moses Moody. He split a pair of free throws. Razorbacks trailing 13-3.

16:18, 1H — Jared Butler knocks down a three-pointer in the face of Justin Smith. Baylor leads 10-2. Adam Flagler then picks Jalen Tate’s pocket, and Matthew Mayer hits a three from the right corner. Bears up 13-2. Arkansas calls for time.

18:03, 1H — MaCio Teague with a layup, and Baylor leads 7-0. He took Jaylin Williams off the bounce. Williams, though, gets Arkansas on the board with a layup assisted by Jalen Tate.

19:07, 1H — MaCio Teague hits a jumper in the lane and is fouled by Moses Moody. He hits the free throw. Arkansas quickly down 5-0. Moody and Davonte Davis each missed shots on the Razorbacks’ first possession.

19:44, 1H — Davion Mitchell gets the game started with a jumper. Jaylin Williams won the opening tip but knocked to ball out of bounds near midcourt. Baylor up 2-0.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Davonte Davis, Justin Smith and Jaylin Williams.

The ninth Razorback starting lineup of the season will make its third consecutive start with a Final Four appearance on the line. Williams is among Arkansas’ starters for the third straight game. He saw the floor for only nine minutes against Oral Roberts.

This game pits the nation’s No. 10 defense in Arkansas against the No. 3 offense in Baylor. The Razorbacks, for the season, have held opponents to 89.3 points per 100 possessions. They will be tested on the defensive backboards and on the perimeter more than at any point this season.

Smith leads Arkansas in scoring in the NCAA Tournament at 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds – six on the offensive end – per game. Tate is second at 16.3 points, and Davis and Moody come in at 14.3 and 13.7, respectively. Moody is looking to bounce back from a 4 of 20 shooting performance vs. Oral Roberts.

Tate is coming off his third 20-plus point game of the season in the Sweet 16. He made all four of his shots in the final 5:01 and also created 13 points with his six assists. JD Notae leads the Razorbacks with five made three-pointers in the tournament.

Baylor's starters: Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague, Mark Vital and Flo Thamba.

The Bears have started the same five players in every game this season.

Butler leads the Bears in scoring at 16.6 per game, and Teague is second at 15.7. Mitchell also averages 14.1 points per outing, and Adam Flagler is the fourth-leading scorer. He finished with a team-high 16 points off the bench against Villanova over the weekend.

Baylor owns the nation’s third-best offense efficiency-wise, scoring 122.5 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom. The Bears are the No. 2 three-point shooting team in the country, knocking down 40.8% of their looks, and they rebound nearly 37% of their misses from the floor to rank No. 6.

Baylor has scored 60 points off turnovers in its three tournament games. It has forced a turnover on 24.8% of opponents’ possessions this season. That mark is No. 3 in the country. Arkansas must value possession to have a chance.