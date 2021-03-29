Louisville defense smothers Oregon

SAN ANTONIO -- Dana Evans broke out of a shooting slump in a big way, carrying Louisville to the Elite Eight.

The senior All-America guard matched her career high with 29 points and the No. 2 seed Cardinals advanced to the regional final of the women's NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive time with a 60-42 win over sixth-seeded Oregon on Sunday night.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/329ncaawomen/]

"I knew it would end at the right time, when I needed it to," Evans said. "I think everything happens for a reason. My teammates were able to get their confidence and get going and now that I feel like that I'm back to my normal self, I feel like we're going to be just fine."

Evans had struggled late in the season and hadn't played well in the first two games of the tournament. She hadn't scored more than 15 points in any of the five ACC or NCAA tournament games before Sunday.

She said former Louisville great Asia Durr had reached out to her over the last few days.

"She sent me a nice text just telling me to just relax, let the game come to me and don't overthink it," Evans said. "I took her words, and it worked."

The Cardinals will face top seed Stanford on Tuesday night in the Alamo Region final.

Louisville (26-3) continued its stellar defensive play, holding Oregon (15-9) to 14 points in the first half, including six in the second quarter.

Evans provided the offense. After going scoreless in the first quarter, she started to heat up. Oregon had freshman Maddie Scherr guarding Evans in the opening period before she hurt her ankle and had to come out of the game. Evans responded by scoring 13 points in the second and ended the period with a nifty drive and dish right before the buzzer to give Louisville a 29-14 advantage at the break.

Oregon rallied in the second half, cutting its deficit to 10 after three quarters. The Ducks were down 41-33 with 50 seconds left in the third after two free throws by Nyara Sabally. But she went down with a left ankle injury 20 seconds later when she stepped on a teammate's foot. Sabally had to be helped off the court. She didn't return and finished with a team-leading 14 points.

Oregon was trying to get to its fourth consecutive Elite Eight and second consecutive Final Four. The Ducks had struggled heading into the NCAA Tournament, dropping five of six before getting to Texas.

"Coach [Jeff] Walz had them ready and they deserved it tonight," Oregon Coach Kelly Graves said. "They played harder tonight and got us on our heels early. We couldn't quite recover. We made an effort to cut it to six, then they went on a run that we couldn't recover from. That being said, I'm proud of my team and don't think a month ago people thought we'd be here."

STANFORD 89,

MISSOURI STATE 62

Hannah Jump scored 17 points to lead top seed Stanford to an 89-62 romp over No. 5 Missouri State on Sunday, sending the Cardinal to the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament for the 21st time.

This Sweet 16 rematch from Stanford's win in 2019 quickly turned into a blowout. The Cardinal led by 23 at halftime and by as much as 38 in the fourth quarter. Stanford kept up its postseason barrage of three-pointers by making 15 against the Lady Bears.

Stanford (28-2) has averaged 14 made three-pointers over its three tournament victories.

A win on Tuesday would send Stanford to its 14th Final Four. Cardinal Coach Tara VanDerveer has won two national championships, but none since 1992.

Elle Ruffridge scored 18 points to lead Missouri State (23-3), a team with a history of punching above its status as a mid-major from the Missouri Valley Conference. The Lady Bears have two Final Four appearances of their own, but the last came two decades ago behind record scorer Jackie Stiles.

This Lady Bears team had a veteran lineup eager for a rematch of their nine-point loss two years ago. But hope of an upset quickly disappeared when Missouri State missed nine of its first 10 shots and struggled to deal with Stanford's height and length near the basket as the Cardinal frontcourt diverted shot after shot.

Jump closed the first quarter with consecutive three-pointers. The Cardinal led by 14 late in the second before closing the half with a 9-2 run behind a steal and layup from Anna Wilson, a three-pointer by Kiana Williams and a wide-open shot by Jump in the final seconds for a 49-26 lead.

Stanford opened the third with two more three-pointers by Cameron Brink and Williams as the lead stretched to 35 by the end of the quarter.

Jasmine Franklin (Fayetteville) led Missouri State with 13 rebounds, but she hit only 1 of 10 shots from the floor and was limited to eight points.

