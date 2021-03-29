Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police investigate North Little Rock shooting

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:26 a.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded just before 8:15 p.m. to the area of 617 West 22nd St. in reference to shots fired, according to a news release issued Thursday by the department.

The victim, whose name wasn’t provided in the release, was brought to an area hospital by a private vehicle, police said.

No suspects were named in Thursday’s release.

Police were asking anyone who might have information to call (501) 758-1234.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Ban on renter evictions during covid-19 pandemic is extended
by The Associated Press
Troopers: Monticello woman killed in head-on collision
by Brianna Kwasnik
Musselman's impact on Arkansas noticed by major target
by Richard Davenport
Former officer's trial in George Floyd's death gets underway
by The Associated Press
Police investigate North Little Rock shooting
by Brianna Kwasnik
ADVERTISEMENT