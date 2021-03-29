Police investigate North Little Rock shooting

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded just before 8:15 p.m. to the area of 617 West 22nd St. in reference to shots fired, according to a news release issued Thursday by the department.

The victim, whose name wasn’t provided in the release, was brought to an area hospital by a private vehicle, police said.

No suspects were named in Thursday’s release.

Police were asking anyone who might have information to call (501) 758-1234.