North Little Rock police responded to two shootings - one fatal - within less than an hour of each other late Monday afternoon.

One person was found dead in the area of 1113 Healy St., police spokesperson Sgt. Carmen Helton said from the scene around 6:30 p.m. Police had been called to that scene just before 6 p.m.

At 6:50 p.m., police were called to the area of 431 McCain Blvd., east of Camp Robinson Road, for a second shooting.

No more information was available.