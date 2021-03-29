MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR postpones dirt race

NASCAR's hyped return to dirt is instead a muddy mess on hold at least until today. Torrential rains flooded campgrounds and parking lots surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway and created a rut for NASCAR far deeper than anything the Cup Series drivers encountered on the track. NASCAR canceled all Sunday activity because even if Bristol's converted dirt track could eventually be readied for night racing, the entire facility was a swampy mess. Grandstand seats that had been covered in dust were caked in mud, while pit road and the apron around the 0.533-mile bullring held several inches of standing water. After 2 1/2 inches of rain fell across "Thunder Valley," NASCAR made an atypical decision to call an early washout. The first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970 was rescheduled for 3 p.m. today; trucks were set to run at 11 a.m.

GOLF

Park cruises to LPGA victory

Inbee Park opened her LPGA Tour season with a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Kia Classic on the eve of the first major championship of the season. The Hall of Famer finally put it all together at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, Calif., winning her 21st LPGA Tour title after finishing second on the scenic course in 2010, 2016 and 2019. She tied LPGA Founder Marilynn Smith for 25th place on the victory list and moved within four of matching Se Ri Pak for the South Korean mark. Stacy Lewis shot up the leaderboard on the final day. The former University of Arkansas golfer started the day tied for 45th but fired a 65 -- the day's best round -- and finished in a tie for seventh at 7 under. Park closed with a 2-under 70 for a five-stroke victory -- the same margin she took into the day -- over Lexi Thompson and Amy Olson. Park finished at 14-under 274, opening with rounds of 66, 69 and 69. The 32-year-old Park, ranked fourth in the world, now heads to the desert for the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage. She won at Mission Hills in 2013 for the third of her seven major titles. She also won in her first LPGA Tour start of the year in 2013, accomplishing the feat in the Honda LPGA Thailand. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Sunday and finished with a 1-over par 289, which was good enough for a tie for 51st. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) also shot a 72 on Sunday and tied for 56th place with a 2-over par 290.

Dahmen earns 1st PGA title

Joel Dahmen won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory, avoiding a playoff when the wind pushed playing partner Rafael Campos' final birdie try to the left. Dahmen closed with a 2-under 70 on the windswept seaside course. He started fast with birdies on three of the first four holes and added another on the par-5 seventh, then played the last 11 in 2 over with bogeys on the par-3 11th and par-5 14th. The 33-year-old Dahmen finished at 12-under 276. He didn't get into the Masters with the victory because the tournament was played opposite the WGC Match Play event in Texas, but did wrap up a PGA Championship berth and a spot at Kapalua in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Campos, the Puerto Rican player whose family has long had a home in the Dominican, had a 71. Winless on the tour, he bogeyed the par-3 17th to drop out of a tie for the lead and watched the wind move his 15-footer off-line in the last few inches on the par-4 18th. His only birdies came on the two front-nine par 5s. Sam Ryder had a 67 to tie for second with Campos. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth turned in a 6-under 66 on Sunday and finished at 3-under 285. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) shot a 74 on Sunday and completed the tournament at 2-under 286.

Svensson wins in a playoff

Canadian Adam Svensson won the Club Car Championship for his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory, beating Max McGreevy with an 8-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff. Svensson birdied the final hole of regulation and shot 6-under 66 to match McGreevy at 17-under 271 at The Landings Club. McGreevy, the leader after each of the first two rounds, also birdied the last two holes in a 70. Svensson also won the tour's 2018 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. George Cunningham (66), Shad Tuten (69) and Brett Coletta (69) were a stroke back. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore finished sixth after posting a 67 on Sunday. Moore finished at 15-under 273.

BASKETBALL

Lakers to add Drummond

Andre Drummond says he's joining the Los Angeles Lakers for the playoff push. Drummond announced his decision with a post on his Instagram account Sunday, writing "Back to work" underneath an illustration of himself in a Lakers uniform. Drummond agreed to a buyout Friday from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired the four-time NBA rebounding champion last year after nearly eight seasons in Detroit. He had to clear waivers before he could join a team of his choosing, and Drummond chose to link up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers. Drummond is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25 starts for the Cavs this season. He hasn't played since Feb. 12, when Cleveland benched him to give more playing time to youngster Jarrett Allen.

SOCCER

U.S. to miss Olympics

The United States missed its third consecutive Olympic men's soccer tournament, losing to Honduras 2-1 on Sunday night in a qualification game as Juan Carlos Obregon scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time, and goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a goal two minutes into the second half. U.S. captain Jackson Yueill pulled a goal back with a curling 23-yard shot in the 52nd minute and the Americans had several good chances to tie the score. While Honduras advanced to its fourth consecutive Olympics this summer in Japan, the U.S. extended its streak of futility. The U.S. men played in four of five Olympics from 1992 to 2008.

TENNIS

Injured Medvedev advances

Hobbled by cramps, top-ranked Daniil Medvedev limped through the final few games Sunday to edge Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (3), 6-7 (7), 6-4 in the third round at the Miami Open. Medvedev failed to convert three match points in the second set after taking a 5-2 lead. An hour later the Russian was still playing, and on a humid afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s, he paid a price. He broke in the final set for a 4-3 lead, but by then he was struggling with his movement. To keep rallies short, Medvedev began hitting high-risk shots, and made enough of them to close out the 2 1/2-hour match. When Popyrin misfired on a backhand on the final point, Medvedev shuffled to the net with a smile that turned into a wince. He'll have two days to recover before his fourth-round match. Also advancing was No. 18-seeded John Isner, the only former Miami champion in the men's field. On the women's side, No. 2 Naomi Osaka advanced with a walkover, but No. 4 Sofia Kenin lost to No. 27 Ons Jabeur 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.