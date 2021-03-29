Police: Little Rock woman charged with threat against Dollar General

A Little Rock woman is facing a charge of terroristic threatening after allegedly threatening to burn down a Dollar General location, police said.

Officers responded to the Dollar General located at 3124 W. Roosevelt Road at around 3:20 p.m. Friday for a theft call, according to an incident report.

According to the report, Mahogany Holden, 32, hid items in her backpack and was confronted by an employee, at which point she attempted to strike her with a bottle.

Holden then reportedly grabbed a bottle of lighter fluid and a lighter and said she would burn the store down with all the people in it, the report stated.

The employee was uninjured.

Holden was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Monday in lieu of $20,000 bond, according to an online jail roster.

She faces charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and robbery, police said.