Residents of all ages cheer community center's revamp

Eleven-year-old Kristian Scott and her 9-year-old brother, Kristopher Scott, stood near the back of a crowd gathered for the Pine Bluff Community Center's ribbon-cutting Sunday afternoon.

About 150 people were there to celebrate the $1.3 million interior renovation, which included a learning kitchen; reading, art, music and dance rooms; and a state-of-the-art gym that includes a basketball court and boxing area.

Both kids were familiar with the run-down, 60-year-old, approximately 27,000-square-foot facility at 1000 S. Ash St., and they were happy about the redo.

Originally, the building was the Merrill Community Center, and it was recently renamed the Pine Bluff Community Center.

Kristopher said he is excited about the basketball courts, while his sister is looking forward to a workout on the dance floor and to trying her hand at cooking and art.

"It's cool. I can't wait to go in," Kristian said.

Sunday offered just a quick glimpse inside the center as it will not officially open until the school year ends, said Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington.

She said this is because she wants "everything in place," such as volunteers, equipment and programs, before officially opening the center's doors.

The city financed most of the project, along with funding from the Pine Bluff Economic and Community Development Department and private donors.

Flynco Inc. of Little Rock oversaw the construction. The community center's upkeep and programming falls under the Parks and Recreation Department.

Rave reviews

Prior to the start of the three-hour ceremony and open house, Washington said: "This is for the kids. ... We want to start with strong programming."

Her office and Samuel Glover, the city's Parks and Recreation Department director, are already signing up and recruiting volunteers like Darnell Cann-Ward, a professional musician who will design a curriculum for youths that incorporates the latest in recording equipment located in the center's music room.

In contrast to the latest innovation, the room is decorated with African drum and shaker instruments.

Recently, the center received a donation of 50 iPads from Apple Inc. for the computer lab, Washington said.

Furthermore, she said, she envisions partnering with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff or the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas and inviting artists like one she recently met, Emmy Marshall of Atlanta, to hold a workshop or class at the center.

"He would be inspiring," Washington said while standing in the art room.

The mayor said officials are looking for additional volunteers.

She also hopes to partner with other groups, offering swimming and golf lessons for youths, for example.

Roland Watley, who is from Pine Bluff and who now has great-great-grandchildren, was as excited about the new basketball court as Kristopher was. The change in the center left him in awe.

"There's a real difference, as different as night and day. The city was able to create their dream," Watley said after touring the facility.

Cann-Ward described the facility upgrade as a 180-degree shift. "It's outstanding," he said.

In a gathering area located in the middle of the community center, Washington said, "I am pleased."

Her vision, along with that of others, she said, is to "embrace our children from cradle to careers. We want to see them rise to their highest level. We want to help kids get on the right path in life."

Originally, the ribbon-cutting was scheduled for Saturday, but it was postponed due to the promise of stormy weather.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington is looking for professional volunteers to help with the programming at the Pine Bluff Community Center. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and Parks and Recreation Director Samuel Glover talk about their vision for the newly renovated Pine Bluff Community Center. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)