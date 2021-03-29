BASEBALL

UALR takes series at Southern Illinois

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (11-8) scored seven runs in the final three innings to take two out of three against Southern Illinois (19-3) at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale, Ill.

The 11-5 loss Sunday cost the Salukis their first series of the season.

Eldrige Figueroa went 4 for 5 with a double and a triple along with 3 runs scored to lead the Trojans. Nathan Lyons was 2 for 4 with a home run and 6 RBI. Miguel Soto also had two hits.

UALR trailed 5-4 entering the seventh inning but tied the game at 5-5 on Lyons' RBI groundout that drove in Figueroa.

The Trojans took a 7-5 lead in the top of the eighth inning as Lyons' two-run single brought home Kenny Rodriguez and Figueroa. They added four runs in the ninth inning with a run-scoring single by Soto, a sacrifice fly by Kobe Barnum, and bases-loaded walks by Lyons and Jorden Hussein.

Aaron Barkley (5-1) pitched four innings of relief for the Trojans to earn the victory. He allowed two hits and struck out five.

ASU earns split on road

Arkansas State University (5-14) lost the first game of a doubleheader 10-8 to Illinois State on Sunday in Normal, Ill., before taking the second game 13-6.

ASU had a season-best 19 hits in the second game. Liam Hicks led the Red Wolves with four hits, while Drew Tipton and Blake McCutchen each recorded three hits. Jaylon Deshazier hit a two-run home run.

The Red Wolves cut a 9-2 deficit down to 9-8 in the first game, which was resumed Sunday after it was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday because of inclement weather. Tipton, Hicks, Deshazier and Sky-Lar Culver all had two hits apiece for ASU.

UCA wins at Incarnate Word

Ramon Vingochea's RBI single in the top of the eighth inning helped the University of Central Arkansas (9-11, 6-6 Southland Conference) break a 3-3 tie and defeat Incarnate Word (10-8, 7-5) 4-3 on Sunday at Sullivan Field in San Antonio.

Benny Ayala, Kolby Johnson and R.J. Pearson all had two hits apiece for UCA. Ayala also scored two runs.

Tyler Cleveland picked up the victory, allowing 5 hits and 2 unearned runs in 3 innings of relief for the Bears.

GOLF

UA's Reeder finishes in third

University of Arkansas senior Tyson Reeder shot a final-round 70 to finish in third place at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship on Sunday in West Point, Miss.

Reeder finished the tournament with an 8-over par 208, three shots behind individual winner Sam Bennett of Texas A&M and one shot behind Georgia's Eli Scott.

As a team, Arkansas placed sixth with a 2-under 862 after shooting a final-round 300 Sunday.

Julian Perico tied for 10th place with a 2-under 213 after shooting a 75 in the final round.

Manuel Lozada, playing as an individual, tied for 33rd with a 218. William Buhl was two shots behind Lozada at 220. Segundo Oliva Pinto tied for 62nd with a 223, while Mason Overstreet tied for 75th (226).

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished 12th at the tournament. Anton Albers came in a tie for 16th after shooting a final-round 71. Albers had a three-day total of 215.

