Town's charter revocation pressed

State Rep. Richard Womack, R-Arkadelphia, says he seeking approval of a bill to provide "a little incentive" for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office to do its job regarding the small community of Allport.

A spokeswoman for the Republican attorney general says the office is already doing its job.

Womack's House Bill 1627 would enable the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee to require the attorney general to appear before the committee for an explanation and questioning if the attorney general does not file pleadings to dissolve a municipal corporation as required under state law within 30 days of the receipt of a notification from the audit committee.

The bill also would allow the audit committee to recommend measures to the budget committee or other committees to address the failure of the attorney general to file pleadings.

On March 16, the House of Representatives voted 92-0 to approve the bill, which is now before the Senate.

Act 712 of 2017 -- sponsored by now-Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana -- created a procedure for the revocation of a municipal corporation as a result of its noncompliance with state municipal accounting law.

In mid-September, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee voted to begin the process of revoking the Lonoke County town of Allport's charter under Act 712. The committee authorized the notification of the attorney general and the governor. Act 712 requires the attorney general's office, based on that notification, to file pleadings in the 6th Judicial Circuit.

CALL FOR DELAY

Allport's population is 127, based on a five-year average in 2018 from estimates of the U.S. Census Bureau. The agriculturally dependent community sits along U.S. 165 between England and Stuttgart.

Attorney Willard Proctor Jr. of Little Rock said in a letter dated Oct. 20 to the audit committee's then-co-chairmen, Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, and Womack, that he has been retained by Allport and "the City of Allport formally requests that the revocation process be stayed."

Allport is a community of primarily Black landowners who owned and maintained their land since the town was established in 1967, he wrote in his letter.

Proctor wrote in his letter that the revocation process should be stayed because "great progress has been made to correct deficiencies" at Allport, and Act 712 "impinges on the Executive Branch's authority by taking all discretion away from the Attorney General in proceeding forward with a revocation of a charter."

He also alleged due process violations.

He noted in his Oct. 20 letter that Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed concerns to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about Act 712, which became law without his signature.

HUTCHINSON CONCERNS

In 2017, Hutchinson, who is an attorney, said, "The wording of the bill provides no discretion to the attorney general's office before filing a petition with the courts to revoke a charter of a municipal corporation.

"The discretion resides with legislative audit rather than the attorney general. This bill is not the correct balance," the governor said.

On March 18 of this year, Womack told the Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee that "this bill doesn't specifically deal with that Allport revocation."

"As you guys know, it takes years of resources and time to ever get to a point where a municipality's charter has to be revoked and this has been going on about eight months," he told the committee.

"To date ... we are getting no contact and no reason and no action has been taken by the attorney general's office, so this bill just basically provides a little incentive for the attorney general's office to very simply do their job," Womack told the committee. He filed his bill on March 3.

Amanda Priest, a spokeswoman for Rutledge, said Friday, "The attorney general's office has worked with legislative leadership, city officials and other interested parties."

Sen. Ronald Caldwell, R-Wynne, who is the Senate sponsor of Womack's bill and a co-chairman of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee, said in an interview last week that the attorney general's office contacted him recently about this matter.

He said the attorney general's office is in negotiations with Allport, but he doesn't know the content of the negotiations.

"I don't know if it is a negotiation to surrender the charter," Caldwell said, and he hoped to learn more about the negotiations today.

Neither Allport Mayor Kenneth Raynor nor Proctor could be reached for comment by telephone last week.

Hickey said Rutledge's office contacted him after it learned about Womack's bill.

The attorney general's office should be prepared to go forward with a lawsuit to dissolve Allport, Hickey said in an interview last week. He said that he believes Act 712 is constitutional.

Asked whether the attorney general plans to file a lawsuit to revoke Allport's charter, Priest said, "We are trying to resolve the matter in a way that will meet the needs of all parties in compliance with the law.

"Ultimately the decision of when to file a lawsuit will be left to the attorneys handling this matter," she said.

Asked whether he thinks Rutledge wants to avoid a lawsuit to revoke Allport's charter because she is running for governor in 2022, Womack said in an interview, "I don't know what she is thinking in her governor's race. I just know that the office has not done their job. That's all there is to it."

Asked whether Rutledge's campaign for governor is a factor in the office's handling of this case, Priest replied, "Revoking the charter of a town has never been done in the history of the State and therefore, the Attorney General is taking every precaution to ensure the issue is resolved in the proper manner rather than rushing to an unprecedented act.

"The Attorney General continues to make her job a priority and to that of the 3 million Arkansans who look to our office for leadership and guidance," she said in a written statement. "In order to address this extremely complex issue, it is important to work with all impacted parties in accordance with the law."