Trip to Starkville a sweeping success

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Mississippi State Coach Chris Lemonis said Sunday's series finale would be the Bulldogs' most important game of the season.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn didn't go that far. He knew the Razorbacks' first series win in Starkville since 2012 was big.

But a sweep? That might be something his squad would look back on come June as the catalyst to something much bigger.

No. 2 Arkansas polished off a 3-for-3 weekend at Dudy Noble Field, riding a five-run fourth inning to a 6-4 victory over No. 4 Mississippi State. Matt Goodheart's solo home run ignited the Razorback rally that was enough to overcome a short start from pitcher Lael Lockhart.

"We're a confident bunch," Van Horn said. "The league can beat you up if you let it. There are going to be peaks and valleys. You've got to find a way to win a game every weekend if it's not going good, and when you have a pretty good chance to sweep, you have to do it."

Goodheart's fourth home run in as many games got the ball rolling for Arkansas (19-3, 5-1 SEC). Cayden Wallace followed with a single into right, and Mississippi State pitcher Jackson Fristoe walked Brady Slavens before a wild pitch allowed both men to advance.

Fristoe struck out Christian Franklin and Casey Opitz before getting ahead 1-2 on Jalen Battles, whose sharply hit ball to third turned into an infield single that drove in Wallace. Slavens also scored on the play when Mississippi State third baseman Kamren James committed a throwing error to make it 3-0.

Robert Moore then drove an RBI triple to the wall in right-center and Jacob Nesbit singled him in three pitches later, stretching the Razorbacks' advantage to 5-0.

"[Goodheart] is just a really good hitter, and he just got hot," Van Horn said of the senior slugger. "Christian [Franklin] had three home runs this weekend, Matt had a bunch, and we've just really had some guys pick us up in conference play."

A fielder's choice and an RBI single from Brad Cumbest got the Bulldogs a pair of runs to pull within 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth, but Van Horn was quick with the hook on Lockhart -- the senior lasted just 3 1/3 innings -- after a couple of light days of work for the Arkansas bullpen.

Junior Ryan Costeiu entered and registered a strikeout and induced a 5-3 groundout to snuff out the Bulldogs' biggest threat to that point.

"We were thinking Lockhart would give us five [innings]," Van Horn said. "So we were behind the eight-ball there, we felt like. Even though we had the lead, we were going to bring in some guys that hadn't pitched much in conference, if any, and we knew that they had [Landon] Sims in the 'pen, so we had to hold that lead somehow."

The Razorbacks had a chance to strike again in the top of the sixth, putting men on first and third with one out. Lemonis turned to his star reliever in Sims, who walked in a run but struck out a pair to avoid even more trouble for Mississippi State (17-7, 2-4).

Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner cut the Bulldogs' deficit to 6-4 with back-to-back solo shots to start the bottom of the sixth, bringing Van Horn out for another change.

Caden Monke answered the bell, getting a pair of groundouts sandwiched around a strikeout after a Josh Hatcher double.

The Bulldogs had chances in both the eighth and ninth innings, including bringing the tying run to the plate with no outs in the final inning after Scotty Dubrule led off with a single.

Rowdey Jordan grounded into a 4-6-3 double play, and Jaxon Wiggins finished the three-game sweep with two innings of shutout ball to earn the save.

"We just got manhandled in all phases of the game," Lemonis said. "We got beat -- that includes coaching. We've got a good team, but we did not show up ready to play this weekend."

The victory extended Arkansas' winning streak to seven games as the Razorbacks will return to Fayetteville for a midweek matchup with the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday.

Van Horn doesn't want his guys celebrating for too long, but they poured out of the dugout after the final out Sunday, knowing they'd accomplished something beyond what Van Horn had expected.

"We were just coming down here wanting to win the series, and we figured we'd have to fight like crazy to do that," he said. "We haven't had a lot of success down here ... and not too many SEC schools have, so it's something we'll definitely look back at down the road that it was kind of a big deal."