Troopers: Monticello woman killed in head-on collision

A Monticello woman was killed following a head-on collision in rural Drew County on Sunday evening, troopers said.

Kristi R. Prince, 44, was driving a 2018 Nissan north on U.S. Highway 425 at approximately 6:20 p.m. when the crash happened, according to a preliminary crash report by state police.

A 2000 Buick driven by an 18-year-old man from Crossett was traveling south when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with Price’s Nissan head-on, according to the report.

Price died as a result of the crash, while the Buick’s driver was injured, the report states

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 121 people have been killed due to wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.