Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Troopers: Monticello woman killed in head-on collision

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:56 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A Monticello woman was killed following a head-on collision in rural Drew County on Sunday evening, troopers said.

Kristi R. Prince, 44, was driving a 2018 Nissan north on U.S. Highway 425 at approximately 6:20 p.m. when the crash happened, according to a preliminary crash report by state police.

A 2000 Buick driven by an 18-year-old man from Crossett was traveling south when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with Price’s Nissan head-on, according to the report.

Price died as a result of the crash, while the Buick’s driver was injured, the report states

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 121 people have been killed due to wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Ban on renter evictions during covid-19 pandemic is extended
by The Associated Press
Troopers: Monticello woman killed in head-on collision
by Brianna Kwasnik
Musselman's impact on Arkansas noticed by major target
by Richard Davenport
Former officer's trial in George Floyd's death gets underway
by The Associated Press
Police investigate North Little Rock shooting
by Brianna Kwasnik
ADVERTISEMENT