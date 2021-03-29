UCLA works OT to outlast Alabama

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jaime Jaquez remembers the moment Mick Cronin introduced himself at UCLA, the new coach promising to restore the shine to the storied program by instilling a mental and physical toughness the team had never experienced.

It came in handy Sunday night.

After watching second-seeded Alabama's Alex Reese take advantage of the Bruins' soft defense to drain a buzzer-beating three-pointer and force overtime, Jaquez and the rest of his boys in blue were completely nonplussed by the moment.

Instead, they scored the first five points of the extra session, then cruised from there to an 88-78 victory that gave the No. 11 seed Bruins their first trip to the Elite Eight since 2008 -- and Cronin the first of his 18-year coaching career.

"When he came to UCLA," Jaquez said, "he basically preached the entire time, no matter what was going to happen, we were going to be a tough team, and we were going to be a defensive team. That was his whole attitude. No matter what happens, we're going to be the toughest team to go out and play."

Now, after beating Michigan State in overtime just to escape the First Four, the unheralded Bruins are marching forward in the NCAA Tournament. Next up is top-seeded Michigan on Tuesday night for a spot in the Final Four.

"There's many times we could have packed it in," Cronin said, "but I told them they've put up with me for two years trying to pound into them toughness and competitive spirit. They allowed me to do it and you're seeing the results right now."

UCLA thought it had the game won in regulation when Cody Riley's lay-in made it 63-62 with 14 seconds left, and Herbert Jones -- a 75% foul shooter for Alabama -- missed both of his attempts with six seconds left. Then came Reese's shot.

With star guard Johnny Juzang already fouled out, Jaquez and David Singleton took control.

Jaquez curled in a jumper to make it 74-68, then drilled a three-pointer moments later to make it 77-70. Singleton's free throws made it 79-70 with under a minute to go, and all UCLA (21-9) had to do was put the game away from the foul line.

"We weren't good enough to beat them tonight. They were better," Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats said. "We had all the momentum going into overtime. They could have folded. They didn't. They came out and punched us in the mouth."

Jules Bernard also scored 17 points, Singleton had 15, and Juzang and Tyger Campbell added 13 apiece for the Bruins, while Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points and John Pett had 16 for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama (26-7) was just 11 of 25 from the foul line, missing both of its attempts in overtime, while losing for the eighth time in nine Sweet 16 games. Its only Elite Eight trip was in 2004 -- six national titles ago for their football program.

"There's zero variables in free throws other than the pressure you put on yourself mentally," Oats said. "I don't know if early misses by some guys made other guys miss. It's disappointing. We make them, we win the game."

MICHIGAN 76,

FLORIDA STATE 58

INDIANAPOLIS -- What was touted as the marquee matchup in the Sweet 16 turned into a dud.

For everyone but Michigan, that is.

Freshman 7-1 center Hunter Dickinson had 14 points and eight rebounds and the top-seeded Wolverines took the inside route to the Elite Eight, pounding away in the paint for a takedown of surprisingly helpless Florida State.

Franz Wagner had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan. The Wolverines scored their first 30 points of the second half from close range to turn this game into a blowout and lead Coach Juwan Howard and Co. to a victory in the only "chalk" meeting between a 1 and 4 seed of the second weekend.

Michigan (23-4) moved to a regional final for the first time since 2018 under John Beilein, whose departure a year later led to Howard's hiring.

They decimated Florida State's inside defense. The evening's most telling stat was points in the paint: Michigan 50, Florida State 28.

The Wolverines created havoc on the other end, too.

They forced Florida State so off the mark that the Seminoles didn't score their 20th point until M.J. Walker (10 points) hit a jumper with 27 seconds left in the first half.

The Seminoles also committed 14 turnovers, including 10 in the first half that led to 16 Michigan points. Florida State had no three-pointers over the first 24 minutes, and only 5 of 20 for the game; four of the makes came from Malik Osborne, who led the Seminoles with 12 points.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard celebrates as he walks off the court after a Sweet 16 game against Florida State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 76-58. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) celebrates with teammates at the end of a Sweet 16 game against Florida State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 76-58. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Florida State forward RaiQuan Gray (1) and guard Sardaar Calhoun (24) walk off the court after a Sweet 16 game against Michigan in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 76-58. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Michigan guard Chaundee Brown celebrates at the end of a Sweet 16 game against Florida State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 76-58. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Michigan guard Mike Smith (12) drives to the basket over Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) and forward Malik Osborne (10) during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) fights for a loose ball with Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) passes ahead of Florida State center Balsa Koprivica (5) and forward Malik Osborne (10) during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Florida State forward RaiQuan Gray, center, shoots between Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, left, and guard Chaundee Brown, right, during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)