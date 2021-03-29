Weather service reports 2 twisters in state's southeast

Severe thunderstorms Saturday produced two EF2 tornadoes in southeast Arkansas, the National Weather Service in North Little Rock reported Sunday.

No one was injured, according to the weather service damage surveys of the tornadoes released Sunday.

The first tornado touched down at 8:23 p.m. near Grady in Jefferson County, moving northeast and started to intensify as it crossed over U.S. 65. It traveled 18.6 miles, ending at 8:54 p.m. in DeWitt in Arkansas County just before 9 p.m. Winds peaked at 120 mph, according to the damage survey.

The second tornado touched down at 10:22 p.m. in Monticello and traveled 1.6 miles, reaching 115 miles per hour.

The storm affected mostly rural areas. Arkansas Department of Emergency Management spokeswoman Barbara Hager said, based on local reports Saturday night, that the storms damaged farm equipment, storage buildings and some power lines across several counties. At least two buildings in Marie in Mississippi County were damaged.

More damage reports may roll in Monday, she said.

Meteorologist Justin Condry said the weather service does not plan on any additional surveys.

The National Weather Service in Memphis also reported two tornadoes, an EF1 and EF0, in Henderson County in western Tennessee.