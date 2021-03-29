Sections
Woman's death in Springdale being investigated as homicide

by Tom Sissom | Today at 6:24 p.m.

SPRINGDALE -- Police are investigating the death of a woman found Friday on the Razorback Greenway as a homicide, according to a press release.

Officers on bicycle patrol on the Greenway were flagged down near the Thompson and Sanders trail head about 5:45 p.m. Friday, according to police spokesman Lt. Jeff Taylor.

The woman was identified as Wanda Reed, 48. Taylor said Reed was homeless.

Officers found Reed's body in the creek bed just north of Outdoor America at 1375 N. Thompson St.

Reed's body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Taylor said the death appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available Monday.

