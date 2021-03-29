Woodson selected to coach Indiana

BASKETBALL

Woodson hired to coach Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- Mike Woodson won one Big Ten title and one NIT championship while playing for Bob Knight.

He's hoping to celebrate a lot more frequently at his alma mater over the next several years.

Indiana hired the former star player as its new coach Sunday, issuing a four-word statement on Twitter -- "Welcome home, Coach Woodson" -- before the formal announcement.

Woodson returned to the New York Knicks as an assistant this season after previously serving as New York's head coach for a little more than two seasons. He is expected to be introduced today.

"I have spoken with numerous individuals at the college and NBA levels, and they were unanimous in their support of and respect for Mike," Athletic Director Scott Dolson said. "From his ability in terms of X's and O's to his skill at building relationships and developing players, his reputation is outstanding."

The 63-year-old Indianapolis native was a college star, finishing his playing career as the second-leading scorer in Hoosiers history. After graduating in 1980, he went to play in the NBA and then spent his entire coaching career at the professional level. In nine seasons as coach, most of those with the Atlanta Hawks, Woodson went 315-365.

Woodson becomes the first Indiana alum hired as head coach since Lou Watson replaced Branch McCracken in 1965. Dan Dakich, who also played for Knight and is now a radio personality and color commentator on ESPN, was interim coach for seven games in 2008 after Kelvin Sampson was fired.

Woodson is the second Black coach and third minority to lead the program, after Mike Davis, Knight's successor, and Sampson, who is Native American. He becomes one of 14 Black coaches in the Power 5 and Big East conferences, a group that includes other NBA stalwarts in Juwan Howard (Michigan) and Patrick Ewing (Georgetown).