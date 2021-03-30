Sections
13-year-old girl killed in North Little Rock shooting

by Ashton Eley | Today at 7:06 a.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police responded to two shootings -- including one that killed a 13-year-old girl -- Monday evening.

Officers found the deceased girl in the area of 1113 Healy St. after responding about 5:30 p.m. to a call of shots fired, police spokesperson Sgt. Carmen Helton said.

Detectives were interviewing people at the scene Monday night, Helton said from the scene.

No other information was available on the victim or the nature of the shooting, and no suspects have been identified.

A man was injured in a different shooting that took place around 6:40 p.m. on McCain Boulevard. The man's vehicle was shot at multiple times while he was driving down the street and came to a stop at 431 McCain Blvd. near the Bluffs on McCain Apartments, Helton said.

The man was shot at least once and transported to a hospital, she said. His condition is unknown.

