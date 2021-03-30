Ballet Arkansas sets up May performances, classes in North Little Rock

Ballet Arkansas, in partnership with the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, will offer two weekends of classes and performances, May 1-2 and 21-23 at Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock.

“Ballet Arkansas Presents Live at the Plaza” will include performances of works of classical and contemporary dance by choreographers including Yoshito Sakuraba, Alice Flock and Florian Lochner including settings of music by Alexander Glazunov, Johann Sebastian Bach, Scott Joplin and Erik Satie. Recreational classes will be accessible for all ages and abilities.

A full schedule and more information is available at balletarkansas.org/plaza.

“Reaching diverse populations composed of both devoted and untapped audiences, Live at the Plaza has the potential to inspire a collective appreciation for the performing arts and for the Argenta Arts District,” said Michael Fothergill, Ballet Arkansas’s executive and artistic director in a news release, calling the program “the first step towards an annual presence of Ballet Arkansas programming in the Argenta Plaza.”

Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be in force. Attendees will be asked to practice social distancing and wear masks when closer than six feet to one another. Dancers will be masked and will maintain appropriate distance from audience members.