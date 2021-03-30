Input needed to assist wineries

What do you know about wines made in Arkansas? A new survey from the Arkansas Quality Wine Program wants to know.

The survey is expected to take less than 15 minutes to complete and will be open until April 1, according to a news release.

Those who complete the survey may enter a drawing for gift cards, said Renee Threlfall, enology and viticulture research scientist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Threlfall works within the Division of Agriculture's Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and is director of the Arkansas Quality Wine Program.

The program was developed in 2020 by the Division of Agriculture as a two-year initiative to advance the Arkansas grape and wine industry. The initiative was funded by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

"The data from this online survey gives our team an idea of how consumers perceive Arkansas wines and will help us determine our approach to enhancing that perception," Threlfall said. "We will also share this insight with Arkansas commercial wineries so that wine production can be modified to meet consumer demands."

The survey is available at https://uark.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6yPgV6ZDX5sWvMV. This request for participation in research was approved by the University of Arkansas Institutional Review Board. Details: Renee Threlfall, Food Science Department, UA System, (479) 575-4677 or rthrelf@uark.edu.

To learn more about the Arkansas Quality Wine Program program, visit http://bit.ly/2MkIQPQ or www.facebook.com/arkansasqualitywine.

To learn about extension and research programs in Arkansas, visit https://uada.edu/ or follow the agency on Twitter at @AgInArk, @uaex_edu or @ArkAgResearch.