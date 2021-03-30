Sections
Little Rock to continue mask mandate, mayor says

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 4:26 p.m.
FILE - Mayor Frank Scott Jr. attends an event Friday, March 12, 2021, marking the one-year anniversary of Little Rock’s covid-19 emergency declaration. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Tuesday said the city's mask mandate would remain in place after Gov. Asa Hutchinson rescinded Arkansas' statewide mask mandate earlier in the day.

Scott had issued an executive order in June mandating masks in public places where social distancing was impossible. That summer, the mayor's action preceded the statewide mandate at a time when the governor was resistant to the idea of issuing a mask mandate.

The mayor made the announcement at the outset of a regularly scheduled Little Rock Board of Directors agenda meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

